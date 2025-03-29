Futile disaster alert text messages

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the areas of the recent wildfire, there was a flood of emergency disaster text messages sent out to inform residents of urgent evacuation orders.



However, there is criticism that these disaster messages were not effective for the elderly.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



On the afternoon of the 25th, as the wildfire rapidly spread to Andong.



Ms. Gong Kwi-ja received a call from the village chief at 5:46 PM and urgently evacuated.



[Village Chief's Call at the Time: "Please quickly gather your essential belongings and evacuate to the village hall."]



Then, she received the disaster text message containing the evacuation order an hour later at 6:48 PM.



By then, the fire had already spread to her home.



[Gong Kwi-ja/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "They said the fire was in Cheongsong and Gilan, so I didn't think it would come this way. I could see the smoke."]



On the phones of the elderly residents in the evacuation center, there are numerous unread disaster safety messages.



Some have as many as 200 messages left unread.



[Hwang Ok-i/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "(Do you know the content of the text messages?) I don't know. (Have you ever read them?) I don't know. You have to know how to read."]



[Choi Tae-bun/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I didn't go to school and I don't know how to read. I just think, 'Oh, I guess this message is coming, something is busy,' that's all I know."]



In the past week, 118 disaster text messages regarding the wildfire were sent to the citizens of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.



There are calls for a system that effectively communicates disaster situations, especially to elderly individuals with mobility issues.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Kyungil University: "We need to have local community leaders or one-to-one matching, or a way to directly contact these individuals to inform them by landline or other means."]



As some elderly individuals may not be able to receive disaster messages at all, there is a growing demand to supplement the wildfire evacuation guidance that relies heavily on text messages.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



