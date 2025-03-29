News 9

Wildfire suppression analysis

입력 2025.03.29 (02:35)

[Anchor]

Now, we will connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to summarize the wildfire situation.

Reporter Shin Bang-sil, first, we should look at the ongoing wildfire in Sancheong, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, let's take a look at the situation in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, where the wildfire is still ongoing.

Currently, the fire containment rate has risen to over 90%.

Looking at the wildfire situation map, there is a red line indicating the fire along the ridge of Gugoksan Mountain.

Tonight (Mar. 28), a northwesterly wind of around 5 m/s is blowing, so we need to keep an eye on the possibility of embers reigniting and spreading to the southeast.

Now, let's look at the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province, where the main fire was extinguished this afternoon.

Currently, the wildfire is marked in yellow, indicating that it has been contained, and we are in the process of mopping up the remaining embers.

The straight-line distance that the wildfire spread is over 80 km.

The affected area has recorded over 45,000 hectares, making it the worst wildfire in history.

[Anchor]

The rain has been a great help, but what will the weather be like going forward?

[Reporter]

Yes, in areas like Uljin, Yeongyang, and Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang Province, there have been fairly heavy rain showers continuing until today.

Uljin recorded 10mm of rain, while Yeongyang and Uiseong had accumulated rainfall below 5mm.

Although the amount was small, it helped to cool down the heat from the wildfire and increased humidity in the atmosphere.

In fact, before the rain, the humidity was around 20%, marked in red, but yesterday (Mar. 27), it doubled and was entirely blue.

As humidity increases, we can see that the number of wildfires decreases significantly.

The change to a west-high, east-low pressure system in the western part of the country also helped in extinguishing the wildfires.

The cold northwesterly wind not only alleviated the high-temperature phenomenon but also cleared away thick smoke, improving the efficiency of helicopter firefighting.

The wildfire, which has lasted nearly a week, has seen a decrease in intensity today, but a dry weather advisory is still in effect, especially in the Yeongnam region.

As we approach the weekend tomorrow (Mar. 29), the risk of additional wildfires is increasing, so special caution is needed.

This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.

