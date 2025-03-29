KBS Disaster Broadcasting System

News 9

[Anchor]

As the main broadcaster for disaster broadcasting, KBS prioritizes the safety of the public

For the wildfire disaster, we delivered disaster information from the wildfire sites and the studio, working to minimize damage.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun looks at the process of our disaster broadcasting system.

[Report]

A wildfire broke out in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province around 3:30 PM on the 21st, and the KBS disaster monitoring CCTV captured the scene of the fire.

As the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds, the highest level of response, Level 3, was issued at 6:40 PM, just over three hours after the outbreak.

Immediately after the Level 3 alert was issued, KBS reported the wildfire situation using CCTV footage and maps in our 7 PM newscast.

["The wildfire is spreading from the mountain peak to the village on the opposite side."]

Subsequently, large wildfires also occurred in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju, Ulsan, prompting KBS to continue special news broadcasts prioritizing public safety.

We reported on the information gathered from the field and analyzed disaster information in the studio.

The KBS Disaster Media Center operates a self-developed disaster status board 24 hours a day.

It receives real-time data on the wildfire situation from the Korea Forest Service as well as weather conditions nationwide through a geographic information system.

["Let’s take a look at the situation map that just came in. You can see that the fire has spread significantly up to the vicinity of Oksan-myeon."]

We invited wildfire experts to provide more in-depth disaster information.

["(This wildfire) is the first wildfire to have crossed 78 km from inland to the coast. There has never been a wildfire like this in history. The speed at which it crossed was also the fastest at 8.2 km/h."]

Since the wildfire broke out on the 21st, the 9 PM news was organized as a special program, and a total of 74 special news broadcasts were delivered.

As the main broadcaster for disaster broadcasting, KBS will continue to prioritize damage prevention and minimization and will do its best to deliver disaster information.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

