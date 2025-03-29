Chinese artificial rain technology

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



What if we had artificial rain technology during this forest fire?



Let’s take a look at China, where artificial rain technology has been in steady development, even having dedicated drones.



Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



In 2022, a large forest fire broke out in Sichuan Province, China.



As the fire continued for more than three days along the ridges, large drones were deployed.



The drones sprayed cloud seeds and catalysts to condense moisture in the air, and within an hour, rain fell, helping to control the large flames.



They also use ground rockets.



During the 2019 Sichuan forest fire, six rockets were launched carrying artificial rain catalysts.



[Artificial Rain Field Staff/2019: "It is already raining. The rainfall is gradually increasing."]



Recently, a method has been attempted where catalysts are burned on the ground and sent up to the clouds.



However, artificial rain requires the existence of a cloud layer that is at least 2 kilometers thick to produce rain. Without such conditions, even if it succeeds, the additional rainfall is limited.



[Shao Xuzhu/China Henan Province Artificial Rain Center: "The goal is to artificially influence some of the atmosphere to increase precipitation. The artificial rain operation does not create rain where there is none in the sky."]



China has been researching artificial rain technology for nearly 50 years and possesses over 50 dedicated aircraft, with more than 17,000 artificial rain centers.



China sprays an average of 50 billion tons of artificial rain each year.



Even if the artificial rain is minimal, it is believed that increasing humidity can help in firefighting, leading to expanded usage.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



