News 9

Chinese artificial rain technology

입력 2025.03.29 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

What if we had artificial rain technology during this forest fire?

Let’s take a look at China, where artificial rain technology has been in steady development, even having dedicated drones.

Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

In 2022, a large forest fire broke out in Sichuan Province, China.

As the fire continued for more than three days along the ridges, large drones were deployed.

The drones sprayed cloud seeds and catalysts to condense moisture in the air, and within an hour, rain fell, helping to control the large flames.

They also use ground rockets.

During the 2019 Sichuan forest fire, six rockets were launched carrying artificial rain catalysts.

[Artificial Rain Field Staff/2019: "It is already raining. The rainfall is gradually increasing."]

Recently, a method has been attempted where catalysts are burned on the ground and sent up to the clouds.

However, artificial rain requires the existence of a cloud layer that is at least 2 kilometers thick to produce rain. Without such conditions, even if it succeeds, the additional rainfall is limited.

[Shao Xuzhu/China Henan Province Artificial Rain Center: "The goal is to artificially influence some of the atmosphere to increase precipitation. The artificial rain operation does not create rain where there is none in the sky."]

China has been researching artificial rain technology for nearly 50 years and possesses over 50 dedicated aircraft, with more than 17,000 artificial rain centers.

China sprays an average of 50 billion tons of artificial rain each year.

Even if the artificial rain is minimal, it is believed that increasing humidity can help in firefighting, leading to expanded usage.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Chinese artificial rain technology
    • 입력 2025-03-29 02:35:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

What if we had artificial rain technology during this forest fire?

Let’s take a look at China, where artificial rain technology has been in steady development, even having dedicated drones.

Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

In 2022, a large forest fire broke out in Sichuan Province, China.

As the fire continued for more than three days along the ridges, large drones were deployed.

The drones sprayed cloud seeds and catalysts to condense moisture in the air, and within an hour, rain fell, helping to control the large flames.

They also use ground rockets.

During the 2019 Sichuan forest fire, six rockets were launched carrying artificial rain catalysts.

[Artificial Rain Field Staff/2019: "It is already raining. The rainfall is gradually increasing."]

Recently, a method has been attempted where catalysts are burned on the ground and sent up to the clouds.

However, artificial rain requires the existence of a cloud layer that is at least 2 kilometers thick to produce rain. Without such conditions, even if it succeeds, the additional rainfall is limited.

[Shao Xuzhu/China Henan Province Artificial Rain Center: "The goal is to artificially influence some of the atmosphere to increase precipitation. The artificial rain operation does not create rain where there is none in the sky."]

China has been researching artificial rain technology for nearly 50 years and possesses over 50 dedicated aircraft, with more than 17,000 artificial rain centers.

China sprays an average of 50 billion tons of artificial rain each year.

Even if the artificial rain is minimal, it is believed that increasing humidity can help in firefighting, leading to expanded usage.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…<br>“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”
“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’

“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’
진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력

진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력
“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’

“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.