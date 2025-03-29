News 9

Domestic progress of "artificial rain"

입력 2025.03.29 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is reported that Korea is not yet equipped with artificial rain technology that can be used for wildfires like our most recent one.

Currently, experiments and research are being conducted with the goal of preventing wildfires.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A wildfire that spread rapidly and unprecedentedly across the dry mountains.

The area affected by the wildfire in North Gyeongsang Province alone has exceeded 45,000 hectares, reaching the limits of existing manpower.

Although the long-awaited rain finally fell, it was only 1 to 3mm, which was insufficient, leaving much pity.

In a desperate situation, the idea of artificial rain had been mentioned.

The domestic artificial rain technology has been repeatedly tested by spraying cloud seeds above the clouds using aircraft.

This technology aims to increase rainfall under conditions where it is already raining.

In recent experiments over the past four years, it has successfully added an average of 1.3mm of rain over an area about 1.5 times that of Seoul.

Even 1mm of rain can be a significant help in extinguishing wildfires.

However, it was difficult to implement artificial rain for this large wildfire in the Yeongnam region.

This was because the rain clouds were weak.

[Jang Gi-ho/National Institute of Meteorological Sciences Researcher: "There are clouds, but if there are no updrafts, we can expect at best 0.5mm, and since the ground is dry, it evaporates, so precipitation does not occur at the surface."]

In the country, research is still ongoing to prevent wildfires.

The plan is to increase humidity by bringing rain in advance to areas at high risk of wildfires due to severe dryness.

The Korea Meteorological Administration aims to apply artificial rain technology in actual wildfire prevention sites starting in 2029.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Domestic progress of "artificial rain"
    • 입력 2025-03-29 02:35:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is reported that Korea is not yet equipped with artificial rain technology that can be used for wildfires like our most recent one.

Currently, experiments and research are being conducted with the goal of preventing wildfires.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A wildfire that spread rapidly and unprecedentedly across the dry mountains.

The area affected by the wildfire in North Gyeongsang Province alone has exceeded 45,000 hectares, reaching the limits of existing manpower.

Although the long-awaited rain finally fell, it was only 1 to 3mm, which was insufficient, leaving much pity.

In a desperate situation, the idea of artificial rain had been mentioned.

The domestic artificial rain technology has been repeatedly tested by spraying cloud seeds above the clouds using aircraft.

This technology aims to increase rainfall under conditions where it is already raining.

In recent experiments over the past four years, it has successfully added an average of 1.3mm of rain over an area about 1.5 times that of Seoul.

Even 1mm of rain can be a significant help in extinguishing wildfires.

However, it was difficult to implement artificial rain for this large wildfire in the Yeongnam region.

This was because the rain clouds were weak.

[Jang Gi-ho/National Institute of Meteorological Sciences Researcher: "There are clouds, but if there are no updrafts, we can expect at best 0.5mm, and since the ground is dry, it evaporates, so precipitation does not occur at the surface."]

In the country, research is still ongoing to prevent wildfires.

The plan is to increase humidity by bringing rain in advance to areas at high risk of wildfires due to severe dryness.

The Korea Meteorological Administration aims to apply artificial rain technology in actual wildfire prevention sites starting in 2029.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…<br>“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”
“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’

“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’
진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력

진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력
“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’

“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.