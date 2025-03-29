Domestic progress of "artificial rain"

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is reported that Korea is not yet equipped with artificial rain technology that can be used for wildfires like our most recent one.



Currently, experiments and research are being conducted with the goal of preventing wildfires.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



A wildfire that spread rapidly and unprecedentedly across the dry mountains.



The area affected by the wildfire in North Gyeongsang Province alone has exceeded 45,000 hectares, reaching the limits of existing manpower.



Although the long-awaited rain finally fell, it was only 1 to 3mm, which was insufficient, leaving much pity.



In a desperate situation, the idea of artificial rain had been mentioned.



The domestic artificial rain technology has been repeatedly tested by spraying cloud seeds above the clouds using aircraft.



This technology aims to increase rainfall under conditions where it is already raining.



In recent experiments over the past four years, it has successfully added an average of 1.3mm of rain over an area about 1.5 times that of Seoul.



Even 1mm of rain can be a significant help in extinguishing wildfires.



However, it was difficult to implement artificial rain for this large wildfire in the Yeongnam region.



This was because the rain clouds were weak.



[Jang Gi-ho/National Institute of Meteorological Sciences Researcher: "There are clouds, but if there are no updrafts, we can expect at best 0.5mm, and since the ground is dry, it evaporates, so precipitation does not occur at the surface."]



In the country, research is still ongoing to prevent wildfires.



The plan is to increase humidity by bringing rain in advance to areas at high risk of wildfires due to severe dryness.



The Korea Meteorological Administration aims to apply artificial rain technology in actual wildfire prevention sites starting in 2029.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



