Political clash over disaster funds

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties visited a wildfire site to discuss damage recovery and support measures.



They also called for a halt to political disputes in light of the disaster situation.



However, conflicts continued over the disaster reserve fund.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo and the ruling party leadership met at a wildfire site.



The People Power Party requested a supplementary budget that includes a 2 trillion won disaster response reserve fund, and the government responded positively, saying, "We will review it promptly."



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "How can we provide financial support boldly? The party and government will discuss this further..."]



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We will ensure that practical support measures, such as emergency living support funds, are executed quickly and thoroughly...."]



The Democratic Party, which activated its special committee for wildfire response, also stated that it would mobilize all means, including legislation and budget.



Representative Lee Jae-myung visited the wildfire site for the third consecutive day and dismissed criticisms from the ruling party about the significant cuts to the reserve fund.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "The current chaos is growing due to the government's lack of will and capability."]



The Democratic Party argued that there are sufficient reserve funds, including a reserve fund of 1.6 trillion won, and claimed that blaming budget cuts is a lie.



On the other hand, the People Power Party countered that most of the reserve funds, such as for free high school education, are earmarked, leaving an insufficient budget for actual use.



[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "The budget is allocated for disaster response funds by each ministry, and if that is insufficient, it is also allocated as a reserve fund...."]



[Song Eon-seok/Chairman of the National Assembly Planning and Finance Committee/People Power Party: "(The opposition party) unilaterally passed the cuts, resulting in a very insufficient amount of resources that can actually be used."]



The ruling party is demanding an apology from the opposition for the cuts to the reserve fund and the restoration of the disaster reserve fund.



In contrast, the opposition party has protested that the ruling party is only engaging in political disputes even amid the wildfire crisis.



This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



