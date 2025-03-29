Wildfire relief donations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, donations are continuing from the private sector.



To share the pain of disaster victims who are struggling to survive, stars from the entertainment industry and companies are stepping up.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.



[Report]



The places where the flames have passed are inevitably left with sadness and despair.



"We can no longer just watch," the donation movement among K-pop stars has begun.



The group Seventeen donated 1 billion won to help the disaster victims, and BTS, starting with J-Hope and Suga, along with Jungkook and RM who are currently serving in the military, also contributed, saying, "We hope that everyone affected by the wildfires can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives."



In addition, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo, IU, and singer Lee Hyori have also joined in with their support.



Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo donated 100 million won, and Kim Ji-won, Hyeri, and the couple Lee Sang-woo and Kim So-yeon also participated in the donation relay through welfare organizations.



Han Ga-in took a break from her YouTube videos and donated the earnings.



Including singers Lee Chan-won, Jang Min-ho, Jung Dong-won, and comedian Lee Young-ja, the total amount of donations collected from the entertainment industry since the 24th is approximately 7 billion won.



Major domestic companies, including Samsung, LG, SK, Hyundai Motor, and POSCO Group, have also joined in the donations for the disaster victims.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



