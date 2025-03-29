News 9

Magnitute 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar

입력 2025.03.29 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This afternoon, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the inland region of Myanmar.

As a result, buildings collapsed even in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.

First, let's watch the report, and then we will connect with our local correspondent for more details.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop, our correspondent in Bangkok.

[Report]

A high-rise building under construction shakes and then suddenly collapses.

Nearby workers and residents hurriedly evacuate.

It is reported that at least 80 workers who could not escape have been buried under the rubble.

The impact of the powerful earthquake in Myanmar reached as far as Bangkok, Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.

[Nattapon Sunsap/Bangkok Resident: "I suddenly felt a tremendous shaking. Everyone inside the building rushed outside."]

The tall building sways as if it could fall at any moment, and the water from the hotel rooftop pool spills over.

Several hours have passed since the earthquake occurred, but residents are still staying outside due to concerns about aftershocks.

The building where our KBS bureau office is located has been temporarily closed.

At around 12:50 PM local time today, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Mandalay, Myanmar.

Most buildings have collapsed, and the city center has turned chaotic with people evacuating.

In the airport building, ceiling structures have fallen, forcing the people to evacuate onto the runway.

[Mandalay Resident: "(I was) hiding under a restaurant table and waiting, but now the food and glasses have all broken, so I quickly escaped to the street."]

The specific number of casualties has not yet been tallied, and the Myanmar military government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and requested humanitarian assistance from the international community.

[Anchor]

Let's go to Bangkok.

Reporter Jeong Yoon-seop, you are in front of the building that collapsed during construction, as reported earlier, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the site behind me is where the incident occurred, and the building is no longer visible, but the debris from the 30-story building is piled high.

This area is right in front of the famous tourist spot, Chatuchak Market, but all surrounding roads are blocked, and dozens of ambulances and rescue vehicles are on standby.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and so far, at least three people have been found dead, with over 80 still presumed buried.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency at the building collapse site and instructed that all efforts be made to rescue the missing.

[Anchor]

Even though Bangkok is a thousand kilometers away from the epicenter, was the earthquake so powerful to cause such significant damage?

[Reporter]

Yes, our KBS Bangkok bureau office is also in the city center, and we suddenly felt a strong shaking.

Our reporting team also quickly evacuated outside.

When we got outside, we saw many people having already evacuated from their buildings.

There's the BTS, which is the train here that runs above ground. We saw the entire train shaking, and there were also areas of the road that had buckled.

The earthquake was indeed powerful, but with many high-rise buildings in Bangkok, it created precarious moments.

At one point, operations at Bangkok's airports were temporarily halted for system inspections.

The concern now is the local damage situation in Myanmar, where reports have emerged that dozens have died in one hospital.

Myanmar is currently under military rule, raising concerns that the authorities' response to the earthquake may not be adequate.

This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok, Thailand for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Magnitute 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar
    • 입력 2025-03-29 02:35:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

This afternoon, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the inland region of Myanmar.

As a result, buildings collapsed even in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.

First, let's watch the report, and then we will connect with our local correspondent for more details.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop, our correspondent in Bangkok.

[Report]

A high-rise building under construction shakes and then suddenly collapses.

Nearby workers and residents hurriedly evacuate.

It is reported that at least 80 workers who could not escape have been buried under the rubble.

The impact of the powerful earthquake in Myanmar reached as far as Bangkok, Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.

[Nattapon Sunsap/Bangkok Resident: "I suddenly felt a tremendous shaking. Everyone inside the building rushed outside."]

The tall building sways as if it could fall at any moment, and the water from the hotel rooftop pool spills over.

Several hours have passed since the earthquake occurred, but residents are still staying outside due to concerns about aftershocks.

The building where our KBS bureau office is located has been temporarily closed.

At around 12:50 PM local time today, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Mandalay, Myanmar.

Most buildings have collapsed, and the city center has turned chaotic with people evacuating.

In the airport building, ceiling structures have fallen, forcing the people to evacuate onto the runway.

[Mandalay Resident: "(I was) hiding under a restaurant table and waiting, but now the food and glasses have all broken, so I quickly escaped to the street."]

The specific number of casualties has not yet been tallied, and the Myanmar military government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and requested humanitarian assistance from the international community.

[Anchor]

Let's go to Bangkok.

Reporter Jeong Yoon-seop, you are in front of the building that collapsed during construction, as reported earlier, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the site behind me is where the incident occurred, and the building is no longer visible, but the debris from the 30-story building is piled high.

This area is right in front of the famous tourist spot, Chatuchak Market, but all surrounding roads are blocked, and dozens of ambulances and rescue vehicles are on standby.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and so far, at least three people have been found dead, with over 80 still presumed buried.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency at the building collapse site and instructed that all efforts be made to rescue the missing.

[Anchor]

Even though Bangkok is a thousand kilometers away from the epicenter, was the earthquake so powerful to cause such significant damage?

[Reporter]

Yes, our KBS Bangkok bureau office is also in the city center, and we suddenly felt a strong shaking.

Our reporting team also quickly evacuated outside.

When we got outside, we saw many people having already evacuated from their buildings.

There's the BTS, which is the train here that runs above ground. We saw the entire train shaking, and there were also areas of the road that had buckled.

The earthquake was indeed powerful, but with many high-rise buildings in Bangkok, it created precarious moments.

At one point, operations at Bangkok's airports were temporarily halted for system inspections.

The concern now is the local damage situation in Myanmar, where reports have emerged that dozens have died in one hospital.

Myanmar is currently under military rule, raising concerns that the authorities' response to the earthquake may not be adequate.

This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok, Thailand for KBS News.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…<br>“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”
“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’

“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’
진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력

진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력
“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’

“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.