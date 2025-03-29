Magnitute 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the inland region of Myanmar.



As a result, buildings collapsed even in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.



First, let's watch the report, and then we will connect with our local correspondent for more details.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop, our correspondent in Bangkok.



[Report]



A high-rise building under construction shakes and then suddenly collapses.



Nearby workers and residents hurriedly evacuate.



It is reported that at least 80 workers who could not escape have been buried under the rubble.



The impact of the powerful earthquake in Myanmar reached as far as Bangkok, Thailand, over a thousand kilometers away.



[Nattapon Sunsap/Bangkok Resident: "I suddenly felt a tremendous shaking. Everyone inside the building rushed outside."]



The tall building sways as if it could fall at any moment, and the water from the hotel rooftop pool spills over.



Several hours have passed since the earthquake occurred, but residents are still staying outside due to concerns about aftershocks.



The building where our KBS bureau office is located has been temporarily closed.



At around 12:50 PM local time today, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Mandalay, Myanmar.



Most buildings have collapsed, and the city center has turned chaotic with people evacuating.



In the airport building, ceiling structures have fallen, forcing the people to evacuate onto the runway.



[Mandalay Resident: "(I was) hiding under a restaurant table and waiting, but now the food and glasses have all broken, so I quickly escaped to the street."]



The specific number of casualties has not yet been tallied, and the Myanmar military government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and requested humanitarian assistance from the international community.



[Anchor]



Let's go to Bangkok.



Reporter Jeong Yoon-seop, you are in front of the building that collapsed during construction, as reported earlier, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the site behind me is where the incident occurred, and the building is no longer visible, but the debris from the 30-story building is piled high.



This area is right in front of the famous tourist spot, Chatuchak Market, but all surrounding roads are blocked, and dozens of ambulances and rescue vehicles are on standby.



Rescue operations are currently underway, and so far, at least three people have been found dead, with over 80 still presumed buried.



Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency at the building collapse site and instructed that all efforts be made to rescue the missing.



[Anchor]



Even though Bangkok is a thousand kilometers away from the epicenter, was the earthquake so powerful to cause such significant damage?



[Reporter]



Yes, our KBS Bangkok bureau office is also in the city center, and we suddenly felt a strong shaking.



Our reporting team also quickly evacuated outside.



When we got outside, we saw many people having already evacuated from their buildings.



There's the BTS, which is the train here that runs above ground. We saw the entire train shaking, and there were also areas of the road that had buckled.



The earthquake was indeed powerful, but with many high-rise buildings in Bangkok, it created precarious moments.



At one point, operations at Bangkok's airports were temporarily halted for system inspections.



The concern now is the local damage situation in Myanmar, where reports have emerged that dozens have died in one hospital.



Myanmar is currently under military rule, raising concerns that the authorities' response to the earthquake may not be adequate.



This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok, Thailand for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!