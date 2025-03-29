동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 28), the government has released diplomatic documents from 1994 that have been declassified after 30 years.



These documents detail the circumstances surrounding the death of North Korea's Kim Il-sung.



It also notes that South Korea was designated as a 'sensitive country' by the United States at that time, and includes information about the government's efforts to have this designation lifted.



This is Song Geum-han reporting.



[Report]



In July 1994, about two weeks before the inter-Korean summit, North Korea's Kim Il-sung died of a heart attack.



Diplomatic authorities urgently began gathering information, but North Korean embassies were unable to hide their confusion.



The North Korean embassy in Vietnam called it "absurd fabrication," while officials at the North Korean representative office in Germany dismissed it as "groundless rumors."



China quickly expressed support for Kim Jong-il's regime, with a Chinese foreign ministry official stating, "In life, Kim Il-sung had entrusted the issue of his son Kim Jong-il to Deng Xiaoping."



In the United States, which was closely monitoring the North Korean nuclear issue, there were conflicting assessments.



The State Department expected that "the continuity of Kim Il-sung's policies would be maintained," but the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) predicted that given Kim Jong-il's 'radicalism' and 'unpredictability,' this might not be the case.



The U.S. ambassador to Japan described him as "a bit goofy and childish," evaluating him as lacking as a leader.



Since South Korea was placed on the U.S. Department of Energy's list of 'sensitive countries' in 1981, the circumstances surrounding the lifting of this designation in 1994 were also documented.



While the U.S. did not disclose specific reasons for the designation, the South Korean government speculated that it was due to nuclear policies from the 1970s and emphasized that being classified alongside North Korea was unjust.



They persuaded the U.S. by emphasizing their commitment to denuclearization and the abandonment of nuclear fuel facilities.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!