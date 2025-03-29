News 9

United to honor West Sea heroes

입력 2025.03.29 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A West Sea Defense Day ceremony was held today(Mar. 28), commemorating the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle.

Acting President Han Duck-soo and the leaders of both ruling and opposition parties attended to pay their respects to the bereaved families and veterans.

This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

The portraits of the 55 heroes of the West Sea enter the Memorial Tower.

These are soldiers who died in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle, the sinking of the Cheonan, and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.

The 10th West Sea Defense Day ceremony.

Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will not forget the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I have vowed to deeply engrave the noble dedication of each individual in my heart and to forever remember the heroes. I pay my respects to the heroes who defended the seas of the Republic of Korea."]

He emphasized that "the most regressive regime on Earth, the North Korean regime, is threatening the Korean Peninsula and the world," and that the government will respond strongly to North Korean provocations.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "On the foundation of strong combat capabilities and a firm readiness posture, we will respond immediately and overwhelmingly to any provocation from North Korea."]

He also stated that he will take care of the heroes who died for the country, as well as the injured and their families.

The rivalring parties were united in their mourning.

The People Power Party stated, "It is because of the 55 heroes of the West Sea that today's Republic of Korea exists," while the Democratic Party declared, "We will not forget the spirit of the patriotic heroes who sacrificed for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea."

The leaders of both parties also gathered in one place.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attended the ceremony for the first time since taking office, and a family member of the late Sergeant Min Pyeong-gi was restrained while protesting.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • United to honor West Sea heroes
    • 입력 2025-03-29 02:35:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

A West Sea Defense Day ceremony was held today(Mar. 28), commemorating the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle.

Acting President Han Duck-soo and the leaders of both ruling and opposition parties attended to pay their respects to the bereaved families and veterans.

This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

The portraits of the 55 heroes of the West Sea enter the Memorial Tower.

These are soldiers who died in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle, the sinking of the Cheonan, and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.

The 10th West Sea Defense Day ceremony.

Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will not forget the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I have vowed to deeply engrave the noble dedication of each individual in my heart and to forever remember the heroes. I pay my respects to the heroes who defended the seas of the Republic of Korea."]

He emphasized that "the most regressive regime on Earth, the North Korean regime, is threatening the Korean Peninsula and the world," and that the government will respond strongly to North Korean provocations.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "On the foundation of strong combat capabilities and a firm readiness posture, we will respond immediately and overwhelmingly to any provocation from North Korea."]

He also stated that he will take care of the heroes who died for the country, as well as the injured and their families.

The rivalring parties were united in their mourning.

The People Power Party stated, "It is because of the 55 heroes of the West Sea that today's Republic of Korea exists," while the Democratic Party declared, "We will not forget the spirit of the patriotic heroes who sacrificed for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea."

The leaders of both parties also gathered in one place.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attended the ceremony for the first time since taking office, and a family member of the late Sergeant Min Pyeong-gi was restrained while protesting.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…<br>“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”

149시간 만에 역대 최악 산불 ‘주불 진화’…“위험 여전, 긴장감 유지”
“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’

“하늘이 도왔다”…천금 같은 비 ‘1mm’
진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력

진화율 96%…지리산 산불 잡기 총력
“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’

“불에 녹는 장비 착용”…부실 장비 ‘위험천만’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.