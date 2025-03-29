United to honor West Sea heroes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A West Sea Defense Day ceremony was held today(Mar. 28), commemorating the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle.



Acting President Han Duck-soo and the leaders of both ruling and opposition parties attended to pay their respects to the bereaved families and veterans.



This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.



[Report]



The portraits of the 55 heroes of the West Sea enter the Memorial Tower.



These are soldiers who died in the Second Yeonpyeong Naval Battle, the sinking of the Cheonan, and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.



The 10th West Sea Defense Day ceremony.



Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will not forget the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I have vowed to deeply engrave the noble dedication of each individual in my heart and to forever remember the heroes. I pay my respects to the heroes who defended the seas of the Republic of Korea."]



He emphasized that "the most regressive regime on Earth, the North Korean regime, is threatening the Korean Peninsula and the world," and that the government will respond strongly to North Korean provocations.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "On the foundation of strong combat capabilities and a firm readiness posture, we will respond immediately and overwhelmingly to any provocation from North Korea."]



He also stated that he will take care of the heroes who died for the country, as well as the injured and their families.



The rivalring parties were united in their mourning.



The People Power Party stated, "It is because of the 55 heroes of the West Sea that today's Republic of Korea exists," while the Democratic Party declared, "We will not forget the spirit of the patriotic heroes who sacrificed for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea."



The leaders of both parties also gathered in one place.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attended the ceremony for the first time since taking office, and a family member of the late Sergeant Min Pyeong-gi was restrained while protesting.



This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!