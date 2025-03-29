News 9

Intimidation against non-appointment

[Anchor]

The political battle over the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is intensifying.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has filed a request for a dispute adjudication with the Constitutional Court, and the Democratic Party is pressuring not only acting President Han Duck-soo but also government ministers for impeachment.

The People Power Party criticized that the National Assembly Speaker, who should maintain neutrality, is once again intimidating the Constitutional Court and the acting president.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has once again filed a request for a dispute adjudication with the Constitutional Court.

He claims that acting President Han Duck-soo's failure to appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is unconstitutional.

He also filed a request for a provisional injunction to establish Ma's temporary status as a Constitutional Court Justice.

This means he will take all necessary measures to ensure Ma's appointment.

The Democratic Party has also launched a full-scale pressure campaign.

A meeting of first-term lawmakers warned that if Ma is not appointed by Sunday, they will not only pursue the re-impeachment of acting President Han but also the impeachment of government ministers in succession.

[Park Jeong-hyun/Democratic Party lawmaker: "If Justice Ma is not appointed, our National Assembly will not hesitate. We will immediately begin the re-impeachment process against acting President Han."]

Some members of the Democratic Party have even suggested that President Yoon should be removed through a national referendum.

The People Power Party criticized Speaker Woo for acting like a spokesperson for a specific political party.

They stated that Speaker Woo, who has abandoned his duty of political neutrality, is the culprit behind the disruption of constitutional order.

[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party spokesperson: "In a situation where the public is suffering from a major wildfire, the National Assembly Speaker is once again intimidating the Constitutional Court and acting President Han."]

The judicial risk surrounding Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was acquitted in the appeals court, has also been highlighted again.

The PPP urged the Supreme Court for the case to be resolved quickly by issuing a guilty verdict without sending it back after overturning the original ruling.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

