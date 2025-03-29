[Exclusive] Delays in cancer surgeries

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Cancer surgery must be performed as soon as possible before it spreads to other areas.



However, the fact that cancer surgeries are being delayed due to the medical healthcare gap that has continued since early last year has been proven by statistics.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



A patient was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer last January.



Major hospitals are overwhelmed with appointments, and they have not even been able to schedule a surgery date.



[Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer Patient/Voice Altered: "I am still in an anxious state. They say the metastasis is fast. I am still waiting and have not received chemotherapy yet...."]



Since the medical healthcare gap began due to the departure of residents in February last year, by the end of December, the percentage of patients with seven major cancers that have had to wait for more than 30 days from diagnosis to surgery approached 50%.



This is an increase of nearly 9 percentage points compared to 2023.



When limited to tertiary hospitals, it increased by 10 percentage points.



In particular, the waiting periods for breast cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer patients have significantly increased, and the average waiting period for all major cancer patients has also increased by 5.3 days compared to 2023.



This is the first time that the delay of cancer surgeries due to the medical healthcare gap has been confirmed by figures.



When cancer patients wait more than a month for surgery, their mortality rates nearly double.



[Yoon Young-ho/Professor of Family Medicine, Seoul National University: "Because the metastasis of cancer cells occurs rapidly, it is very important for patients to receive surgery at an appropriate hospital within a month."]



The number of surgeries for seven major cancers last year also decreased by about 7% compared to 2023.



A bill has been proposed in the National Assembly that mandates the government to systematically investigate and disclose patient damages caused by the medical crisis.



[Kim Yoon/Member of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee: "Through this law, we need to systematically reveal the patient damages from the medical crisis, so that proper measures can be taken."]



During an interview with KBS last month, Kim Taek-woo, president of the Korean Medical Association, shifted the responsibility, pointing out that the patient damages caused by the medical healthcare gap are due to the government's stopgap measures.



This is Jeong Yeon-wook from KBS News.



