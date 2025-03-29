News 9

Action against “medical blacklist”

[Anchor]

In the midst of the conflict between the government and medical field, there have been repeated occurrences of mocking returned colleagues and spreading their personal information.

The government has decided to suspend the licenses of medical professionals who illegally disclose personal information for up to one year.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

In February of last year, over 12,000 residents collectively resigned in protest against the government's medical school admission expansion policy.

Those who broke away from this group became targets of indiscriminate criticism in the strictly hierarchical medical field.

[KBS News 9/Aug. 14,2024: "Since the collective resignation of residents, the public disclosure of a list of returnees has continued."]

This was primarily done through an anonymous community called 'MediStaff,' which is accessible mainly to doctors and medical students.

Recently, personal information of medical students who broke away from the alliance for a leave of absence has been continuously posted on MediStaff, and the list has been further disseminated through chats on a site referred to as 'Shooter.'

From now on, if the so-called medical blacklist is disseminated, administrative actions against individual doctors will be strengthened in addition to police investigations.

The act of damaging the dignity of medical professionals will now include "posting or sharing personal information of other medical professionals," and violations can result in a license suspension of up to one year.

In the meantime, the Korea Communications Standards Commission has demanded that the Ministry of Education delete posts that have been referred for investigation regarding MediStaff, which it requested to be urgently closed, and block access for malicious users.

[MediStaff Attorney: "I think it is necessary to exercise restraint until a decision is made. Please understand."]

The Commission also decided to continuously delete information that infringes on the right to education and other social disorder and to strengthen regulations on bulletin boards.

This is Kim Ha-eun from KBS News.

김하은
김하은

