Historic opening game for Hanwha

[Anchor]

A historic game unfolded, marking the opening of the new baseball stadium of Hanwha, Daejeon Hanwha Life Park.

The home team, Hanwha, showed remarkable focus to break their four-game losing streak on this festive day.

Reporter Ha Murim! Please share the detailed news.

[Report]

Yes, Hanwha's new home stadium boasted a hot atmosphere even before its opening.

The sight of fans capturing the exciting moment as a memory was also eye-catching.

With a full house of 17,000 spectators, the opening pitch was particularly meaningful.

Legends of the Eagle Corps, Jang Jong-hoon, Song Jin-woo, Jeong Min-cheol, and Kim Tae-kyun threw the ball, which was caught by their junior Ryu Hyun-jin, creating a significant moment that connected the past and present.

There were also picturesque defensive plays.

Hanwha's Shim Woo-jun made a fantastic catch of Choi Hyung-woo's mis-hit ball.

Not to be outdone, KIA's third baseman Hong Jong-pyo also leaped to snag a bullet-like hit.

While Hanwha's batting lineup, which had only scored 1 point in the last 3 games, continued to be silent, KIA recorded the first score.

KIA's Wisdom hit a significant home run in the 7th inning, marking the first home run in the new stadium's history.

In the bottom of the 7th, trailing 2-0, Hanwha broke their long silence with a 1-point home run by Kim Tae-yeon.

Hanwha then took advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity, scoring with a walk and a lucky timely hit, quickly turning the game around to 5-2.

The game just came to an end.

Ultimately, Hanwha won 7-2, celebrating their escape from a four-game losing streak in this historic opening game.

This is KBS News Ha Murim.

