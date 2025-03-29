Historic opening game for Hanwha
[Anchor]
A historic game unfolded, marking the opening of the new baseball stadium of Hanwha, Daejeon Hanwha Life Park.
The home team, Hanwha, showed remarkable focus to break their four-game losing streak on this festive day.
Reporter Ha Murim! Please share the detailed news.
[Report]
Yes, Hanwha's new home stadium boasted a hot atmosphere even before its opening.
The sight of fans capturing the exciting moment as a memory was also eye-catching.
With a full house of 17,000 spectators, the opening pitch was particularly meaningful.
Legends of the Eagle Corps, Jang Jong-hoon, Song Jin-woo, Jeong Min-cheol, and Kim Tae-kyun threw the ball, which was caught by their junior Ryu Hyun-jin, creating a significant moment that connected the past and present.
There were also picturesque defensive plays.
Hanwha's Shim Woo-jun made a fantastic catch of Choi Hyung-woo's mis-hit ball.
Not to be outdone, KIA's third baseman Hong Jong-pyo also leaped to snag a bullet-like hit.
While Hanwha's batting lineup, which had only scored 1 point in the last 3 games, continued to be silent, KIA recorded the first score.
KIA's Wisdom hit a significant home run in the 7th inning, marking the first home run in the new stadium's history.
In the bottom of the 7th, trailing 2-0, Hanwha broke their long silence with a 1-point home run by Kim Tae-yeon.
Hanwha then took advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity, scoring with a walk and a lucky timely hit, quickly turning the game around to 5-2.
The game just came to an end.
Ultimately, Hanwha won 7-2, celebrating their escape from a four-game losing streak in this historic opening game.
This is KBS News Ha Murim.
