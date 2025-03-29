News 9

Lee Jung-hoo sparks Giants' comeback

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants led his team to a dramatic comeback victory from the opening game, with 2 on-base appearances and 2 runs scored.

Lee Jung-hoo, batting third and playing center field, started the opening game.

In the 9th inning, trailing by one run, he showed remarkable focus by starting from a disadvantageous count and managing to get on base with a walk after an 8-pitch battle.

Ultimately, this at-bat by Lee Jung-hoo was the turning point of the game.

After two outs, with a hit from Bailey, Lee Jung-hoo scored to tie the game at 3:3

Then, with two outs and runners on first and third, Wilmer Flores hit a dramatic three-run home run to complete the comeback.

Lee Jung-hoo, who started this incredible comeback, celebrated vigorously by giving his teammate a so-called 'neck grab'.

Earlier, Lee Jung-hoo had already achieved 2 on-base appearances and 2 runs scored, including a walk in the 4th inning.

The start of the new season is looking promising.

Shohei Ohtani, returning from Japan to LA, thrilled home fans with a stunning arch.

It was a refreshing second home run of the season that left legendary actor Tom Hanks, who was at the game, speechless.

