Specialized nursing hospital for ALS

[Anchor]



Next Monday, the world's first specialized nursing hospital for Lou Gehrig's disease will open in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The last dream of former professional basketball player Park Seung-il, who passed away last year after battling Lou Gehrig's disease, has been realized by his friend, singer Sean.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Park Seung-il's last dream, after leaving the basketball court he loved while fighting Lou Gehrig's disease, was to build a specialized nursing hospital for the disease.



[Park Seung-il/2002 KBS Special Interview: "I don't want to waste what remains of my life. I want to do something, not for myself, but because I've seen many unfortunate people. I want to help those people."]



Although he could only move his eyes, his fateful companion, singer Sean, became his hands and feet, gradually turning what seemed like an impossible dream into reality.



With the help of many people through the Ice Bucket Challenge and donation runs, they raised over 20 billion won and finally established the world's first nursing hospital for Lou Gehrig's disease in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



[Sean/Representative of Seung-il Hope Foundation: "When the late Park Seung-il and I started 16 years ago, we didn't know when it would happen... So many people have come together..."]



As a specialized hospital, all structures and facilities are optimized for patients with Lou Gehrig's disease.



There are spaces provided for patients to leave the cramped hospital rooms, look at the sky, and feel the breeze.



However, to ensure the hospital's sustainable and stable operation, the issue of caregivers must be addressed as a priority.



[Park Seong-ja/Director of Seung-il Hope Foundation/Sister of the late Park Seung-il: "The burden of caregiver costs will be much greater than hospital expenses. We are thinking of ways to reduce it through fundraising."]



Park Seung-il, who widely publicized the pain of Lou Gehrig's disease, and Sean, who became his hands and feet.



Their friendship is bringing new light to patients with Lou Gehrig's disease.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



