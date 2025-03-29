동영상 고정 취소

The 41st Kolon Interval Marathon, which has produced prominent marathoners such as Hwang Young-jo and Lee Bong-ju, will be held tomorrow in Gyeongju.



The Kolon Interval Marathon is known as a gateway to nurture future stars who will lead Korean marathon.



In the high school category, each team consists of 6 runners, while in the middle school category, 4 runners will participate in a relay format, with individual records combined to determine the rankings.



Thanks to the running craze, this competition started to allow general amateur teams to participate two years ago. The marathon can be watched on KBSN Sports.



