Wildfire in Jirisan Mt. reignited

[Anchor]

Even after leaving the worst scars, the wildfire is not easily withdrawing.

Reports of reignition poured in from various locations where the wildfires were said to have been contained.

Today (Mar. 29), we will first look at the situation in Jirisan Mountain, where the final firefighting efforts are underway.

Reporter Lee Dae-wan! Is the Jirisan wildfire still ongoing?

[Report]

I am at the integrated command center for the wildfire, where I can see Gugok Mountain adjacent to Jirisan Mountain.

As the sun set, all the helicopters that were operating busily during the day have withdrawn.

As the afternoon progressed, the smoke rising from the mountain noticeably decreased.

Ground firefighting teams have been deployed to areas where smoke continues to rise, working to eliminate the remaining embers.

It has been eight days since the fire broke out on Gugok Mountain. In hours, that's roughly 200 hours.

The fire containment rate is at 99%, leaving just 1% remaining.

During the period of a week's firefighting, the largest number of helicopters was mobilized to this location today.

Despite concentrated firefighting efforts today, the ongoing winds have made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

In particular, the leaf litter in the Jirisan valley is piled up to a depth of one meter.

It will seem like the fire is extinguished, but whenever the wind blows, the embers hidden in the leaf litter continue to reignite.

This is the reason why the forestry authorities have struggled with firefighting today.

While it has been reported that the visible fire is almost contained, the forestry authorities remain cautious.

They cannot rule out the possibility of the fire spreading out of sight deep inside the leaf litter, and the wind conditions overnight are also variables.

Additionally, as night falls, they continue firefighting efforts, but according to the forestry authorities, many areas are difficult to access due to the rugged terrain.

The forestry authorities stated that they will be able to assess whether the main fire has been extinguished by tomorrow morning (Mar. 30).

This has been Lee Dae-wan reporting from the wildfire site in South Gyeongsang Province for KBS News.

