Unease over Andong, Uiseong wildfires

[Anchor]



In the North Gyeongsang region, residents anxiously watched the firefighting situation.



Reporter Kim Do-hoon is at the wildfire command center in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.



Reporter Kim, will the fire be completely extinguished today (Mar. 29)? What is the situation?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the wildfire command center in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.



Although the main fire in the North Gyeongsang area was contained yesterday (Mar. 28), flames reignited in various places this morning, including Andong and Uiseong, raising the unease at the command center.



As a result of the focused deployment of firefighting helicopters and personnel since the morning, most of the large flames have been brought under control.



The forestry authorities deployed 58 helicopters to extinguish the remaining flames, particularly in areas like Namhu-myeon in Andong where the fire had reignited.



During the night, over 3,100 firefighting personnel will be stationed to monitor any remaining flames.



However, a dry weather warning has been issued for the wildfire-affected areas, and strong winds are blowing in various locations, so it is still too early to be relieved.



In response, the forestry authorities have decided to close 90 hiking trails in seven national parks, including Juwangsan in Cheongsong, until next month.



Additionally, two more fatalities from the wildfire were reported overnight in North Gyeongsang Province, bringing the total death toll from the wildfires in the North and South Gyeongsang Provinces to 30, with 43 injuries reported.



The area affected by the wildfires has been provisionally estimated to cover over 48,000 hectares, which is 166 times the size of Yeouido in Seoul.



Meanwhile, the police began a full investigation today, conducting a two-hour on-site investigation at the suspected ignition point of the Gyeongbuk wildfire in Goeisan-ri, Anpyeong-myeon.



The police plan to conduct a joint forensic examination with the National Forensic Service next week to determine the exact cause of the fire.



This has been Kim Do-hoon reporting from the Andong wildfire command center for KBS News.



