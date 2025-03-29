Battle against hidden embers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a saying in Korean to "double check even an extinguished fire."



It was a day that truly resonated with the saying because the hidden embers that remained underground have reared their heads.



Reporter Park Jin-young has covered the scene of the battle against the embers.



[Report]



The flames that started on the hillside next to the road caught onto the dry fallen leaves and spread quickly.



The wind was strong at the scene, creating a situation that could easily lead to a large fire.



Fortunately, a firefighting helicopter quickly responded to a nearby resident's report to extinguish the fire.



Smoke continues to rise between the mountain ridges.



Firefighters move a long hose up the steep mountain.



They continuously spray water to find the hidden embers in the ground, and use hooks to dig through the dry leaves.



[Baek Dae-woong/Kimcheon City Hall Wildfire Response Team: "Even a little wind can cause the fire to flare up. Then it reignites, so we need to clean up the embers thoroughly..."]



Turning the trees, they check for embers.



Although the trees have burned, embers still remain, emitting smoke.



If these embers are not properly removed, the fire could ignite again.



The main fire in northern North Gyeongsang Province has been extinguished, but since last night, embers rekindled in Andong, Uiseong, Yeongyang, and Cheongsong.



The forestry authorities have mobilized over 50 helicopters and more than 5,000 personnel to focus on extinguishing the embers.



However, due to the vast area of the wildfire, they faced difficulties in their operations.



[Lee Jeong-eon/Gyeongbuk Fire Department Public Relations Team Leader: "The weather is very dry and windy, and while we are working hard to clean up the embers, we need to mobilize more personnel for quicker operations..."]



Although the worst situation has been overcome, the 'battle against embers' is expected to continue for the time being to prevent any potential reignition.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



