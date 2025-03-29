News 9

Battle against hidden embers

입력 2025.03.29 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a saying in Korean to "double check even an extinguished fire."

It was a day that truly resonated with the saying because the hidden embers that remained underground have reared their heads.

Reporter Park Jin-young has covered the scene of the battle against the embers.

[Report]

The flames that started on the hillside next to the road caught onto the dry fallen leaves and spread quickly.

The wind was strong at the scene, creating a situation that could easily lead to a large fire.

Fortunately, a firefighting helicopter quickly responded to a nearby resident's report to extinguish the fire.

Smoke continues to rise between the mountain ridges.

Firefighters move a long hose up the steep mountain.

They continuously spray water to find the hidden embers in the ground, and use hooks to dig through the dry leaves.

[Baek Dae-woong/Kimcheon City Hall Wildfire Response Team: "Even a little wind can cause the fire to flare up. Then it reignites, so we need to clean up the embers thoroughly..."]

Turning the trees, they check for embers.

Although the trees have burned, embers still remain, emitting smoke.

If these embers are not properly removed, the fire could ignite again.

The main fire in northern North Gyeongsang Province has been extinguished, but since last night, embers rekindled in Andong, Uiseong, Yeongyang, and Cheongsong.

The forestry authorities have mobilized over 50 helicopters and more than 5,000 personnel to focus on extinguishing the embers.

However, due to the vast area of the wildfire, they faced difficulties in their operations.

[Lee Jeong-eon/Gyeongbuk Fire Department Public Relations Team Leader: "The weather is very dry and windy, and while we are working hard to clean up the embers, we need to mobilize more personnel for quicker operations..."]

Although the worst situation has been overcome, the 'battle against embers' is expected to continue for the time being to prevent any potential reignition.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Battle against hidden embers
    • 입력 2025-03-29 23:45:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a saying in Korean to "double check even an extinguished fire."

It was a day that truly resonated with the saying because the hidden embers that remained underground have reared their heads.

Reporter Park Jin-young has covered the scene of the battle against the embers.

[Report]

The flames that started on the hillside next to the road caught onto the dry fallen leaves and spread quickly.

The wind was strong at the scene, creating a situation that could easily lead to a large fire.

Fortunately, a firefighting helicopter quickly responded to a nearby resident's report to extinguish the fire.

Smoke continues to rise between the mountain ridges.

Firefighters move a long hose up the steep mountain.

They continuously spray water to find the hidden embers in the ground, and use hooks to dig through the dry leaves.

[Baek Dae-woong/Kimcheon City Hall Wildfire Response Team: "Even a little wind can cause the fire to flare up. Then it reignites, so we need to clean up the embers thoroughly..."]

Turning the trees, they check for embers.

Although the trees have burned, embers still remain, emitting smoke.

If these embers are not properly removed, the fire could ignite again.

The main fire in northern North Gyeongsang Province has been extinguished, but since last night, embers rekindled in Andong, Uiseong, Yeongyang, and Cheongsong.

The forestry authorities have mobilized over 50 helicopters and more than 5,000 personnel to focus on extinguishing the embers.

However, due to the vast area of the wildfire, they faced difficulties in their operations.

[Lee Jeong-eon/Gyeongbuk Fire Department Public Relations Team Leader: "The weather is very dry and windy, and while we are working hard to clean up the embers, we need to mobilize more personnel for quicker operations..."]

Although the worst situation has been overcome, the 'battle against embers' is expected to continue for the time being to prevent any potential reignition.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경남 산청 산불 진화율 99%…1m 낙엽층에 진화 <br>지연

경남 산청 산불 진화율 99%…1m 낙엽층에 진화 지연
‘불씨 되살아 날라’…<br>이제는 잔불과의 전쟁

‘불씨 되살아 날라’…이제는 잔불과의 전쟁
미얀마 강진 사망자 1천 명 넘어<br>…‘건물 붕괴’ 지금 방콕은?

미얀마 강진 사망자 1천 명 넘어…‘건물 붕괴’ 지금 방콕은?
“헌재 빨리 판단 내려야”…<br>주말 탄핵 찬반 집회

“헌재 빨리 판단 내려야”…주말 탄핵 찬반 집회
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.