Leaf litter challenges firefighting

[Anchor]



As you can see, the firefighting efforts are a battle against the flames and leaf litter.



They say the biggest challenge is the layers of leaf litter that have fallen over a long time.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun will explain what the problem is.



[Report]



Hazy smoke continues to rise between the mountain ridges.



Despite firefighting helicopters constantly dropping water and even some welcomed raindrops around 4 PM, smoke is rising again in various places.



Today (Mar. 29), on the eighth day since the outbreak of the wildfire, the containment rate has risen to 99%, but the main fire is still not completely extinguished.



The firefighting efforts are slower compared to the large wildfires that broke outnaround the same time in North Gyeongsang Province Uiseong and Ulsan Ulju.



With only 1% of the containment left, the challenge is due to the thick layer of accumulated leaf litter inside Jirisan Mountain.



It has been examined that the fallen leaves have piled up to about 1 meter due to natural conservation and topographical factors.



The thick layer of leaves hinders the deployment of firefighting personnel and equipment, and even prevents the water dropped from helicopters from reaching the flames.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor of Wildfire Research, Forest Research Institute: "(The wildfire area) is a steep slope of about 40 degrees. Even if water is dropped from the air, it only slightly moistens the surface and flows down the slope, so the water does not penetrate sufficiently below the leaves, leading to this situation."]



It has been analyzed that up to 400 tons per hectare of fallen leaves are piled up, and there is a high risk of reignition from the layers of leaves.



The fire can hide in between the layers of leaves, and can reignite when the wind blows, quickly spreading into a wildfire.



The Korea Forest Service stated that strong winds are blowing periodically at the site and that they will focus on extinguishing the main fire, keeping in mind the possibility of reignition.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



