Evacuees continue shelter life

[Anchor]



Even though the flames have been contained, the wildfire victims face a painful daily life.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam shares the stories of the evacuees that are living in small tents with no promised date.



[Report]



This is a village in Iljik-myeon, Andong, that was swept away by the fire.



The place that was once a home for residents has been completely burned, leaving it unrecognizable.



As the flames were contained, residents rushed back to their homes to salvage whatever belongings they could.



A resident in their 50s, who is staying at a relative's house and frequently visits his home, is at a loss for words at the devastating scene.



[“Aah... There’s no solution.”]



The master bedroom, living room, and even the storage where harvested crops were kept have all burned down, making recovery seem impossible.



[Kim Hyo-dong/Resident of Iljik-myeon, Andong: “There’s still no way to figure out what to do. I don’t even know where to start.”]



In the emergency shelter hastily set up in response to the wildfire, the uncertain and indefinite evacuation life continues.



People are sharing something inside a cramped tent.



It is underwear bought by children for their parents who couldn’t bring even a change of clothes.



[Lee Hye-ja/Resident of Namsun-myeon, Andong: “The village is all burned down, so we have no house and nowhere to go.”]



[Jung Jae-hong/Resident of Namsun-myeon, Andong: “Not even a single spoon was salvaged.”]



Having escaped the flames with just their frail bodies, the only place to lie down is in a single square meter tent.



[Park Dae-kyung/Resident of Gilan-myeon, Andong: "It’s warm here, and the government is providing everything, which is nice. But the one worry is that I don't have a home."]



There are still over 3,700 residents who have not been able to return home and are staying in shelters.



Some shelters with inadequate heating are raising concerns for the health of the elderly, as temperatures are dropping below freezing overnight.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



