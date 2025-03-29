News 9

Water shortage on firefighting efforts

[Anchor]

The 119 fire truck that appeared in a moment of despair was like a savior to the residents.

However, it is reported that they often left the scene in the middle of extinguishing the fire.

What circumstances led to this? Reporter Kim Ji-hong investigated.

[Report]

The roof has completely collapsed.

The interior of the house is charred and fallen apart.

The forest fire that crossed over from Uiseong has engulfed this village in Andong.

The initial joy of seeing the arrival of fire trucks was short-lived, as there was not enough water on the trucks to completely extinguish the fire.

[“They sprayed for less than 10 minutes. Less than 10 minutes.”]

The fire hydrants installed for fire water supply were useless in many places.

Due to a surge in water usage for firefighting in the surrounding areas, many pressurized facilities supplying water to the hydrants had also stopped operating due to the fire and power outages.

At the time, more than 40 fire trucks were dispatched to Gilyan-myeon and Imhae-myeon in Andong.

Many of them had to leave the scene to replenish water during the firefighting efforts.

[Kim Young-do/Imhae-myeon, Andong City, NorthGyeongsang Province: "The fire truck went to get water from Andong city, but it probably wasn’t the only truck that needed water. They were probably backed up there as well. We waited for 2 hours, and everything burned down.”]

Residents could only wait anxiously for the fire trucks to return.

[Jeong Ha-seong/Gilyan-myeon, Andong City, North Gyeongsang Province: “I’m not sure if the electricity was cut off or if there was a short circuit, but if the electricity had been on, since it was a fire that came from a spark, just a bucket of water would have been enough to handle that spark…”]

The Korea Water Resources Corporation even opened the gates of the Andong Dam and Seongdeok Dam at one point, but it was insufficient to meet the demand.

The fire authorities stated that this situation was presumed to have occurred due to simultaneous water usage from multiple locations.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.

Cameraman: Kim Dong-wook

