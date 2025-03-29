Firefighters appeal for forest roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the urgent moments of each minute and each second, there was something that the firefighting team desperately needed besides water.



It is a path in the mountains, specifically the forest road.



Reporter Ha Nuri has the story.



[Report]



At midnight, when helicopters cannot take off, a fire blazes on the ridge of the mountain.



To extinguish it, the firefighting team must climb through the forest.



This is the case during the daytime as well, where firefighters have to hike while carrying heavy hoses.



["Pull up the line!"]



It is difficult to chase a fast-spreading fire uphill.



A firefighter who was on-site in Uiseong for six days is therefore appealing for the need for 'forest roads' in the mountains.



[Lee Eun-hak/Firefighter/Forest Service Jincheon Forest Aviation Management Office: "If the forest roads are sufficiently expanded, the areas are accessible with vehicles in addition to helicopter deployment, but (without forest roads) we have to climb up, extinguish the fire for 18 hours, and then have to climb back down, which are very challenging conditions."]



During the forest fire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province in 2022, the role of forest roads was significant in protecting the largest Korean red pine habitat in the country.



Unlike other areas where each firefighter had to move on foot, the area around the Korean red pines had forest roads, allowing for quick vehicle access.



It also served as a 'firebreak'.



[Shin Jae-soo/Director of the National Sokwangri Forest Ecology Management Center/2022: "It had the effect of physically blocking the spread of fuel materials like branches and leaves."]



Despite facing opposition due to concerns about environmental destruction and landslides, there is a consensus that there must be a base for extinguishing fires.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management, Kyungil University: "I think it is necessary to ensure accessibility as a base for any firefighting activities."]



In South Korea, the number of forest roads is one-sixth of Japan's and one-thirteenth of Germany's.



This is KBS News, Ha Nuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!