Gov't to support fire victims' recovery

[Anchor]



Residents that have dodged the flames are now left to worry about their future.



Acting President Han has instructed for immediate measures, starting with resolving their housing issues.



This is Oh Dae-seong reporting.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo presided over the 8th Central Disaster Response Headquarters meeting on wildfire response.



He stated that the damage to lives and facilities is severe and expressed a heavy sense of responsibility.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will spare no administrative or financial support until the disaster victims fully recover their daily lives."]



He instructed to secure temporary housing facilities immediately and to prepare long-term housing support measures, such as providing rental housing.



He also urged for agricultural support and psychological treatment for the victims.



He also emphasized the need for measures to prevent recurrence.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "In preparation for large wildfires due to rapidly changing climate, a comprehensive review of the response system is necessary."]



Today (Mar. 29), both the ruling and opposition parties visited wildfire damage sites.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been staying at the wildfire damage site for the fourth day, meeting with the disaster victims.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I saw that there were some previously built residences in the form of multi-family housing. Have you considered that? Individual houses with modular housing are too few in number..."]



There were some voices of protest,



["I came to see! Oh!"]



but there were also supporters.



["Take this, have a drink."]



The People Power Party has started helping the affected residents through the wildfire special committee and individual lawmakers.



Amidst promises of supporting disaster victims and preparing measures to prevent recurrence, the People Power Party urged the Democratic Party to focus on overcoming the disaster, rather than preparing to impeach the acting president while talking about wildfire recovery.



This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.



