Myanmar earthquake deaths exceed 1,000

[Anchor]



This is Myanmar, where buildings collapsed as if to be sucked into the ground.



There are outlooks that the death toll could exceed 10,000.



Let's take a look at the earthquake site, which has turned into a land of mourning.



Reporter Jung Yoon-seop reports.



[Report]



As the monks barely evacuate, the temple building crumbled, and the once magnificent pagoda disappeared in an instant.



In the city center, where most buildings have collapsed, people are digging through the rubble with their bare hands in search of missing family and friends.



Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city with a population of 1.2 million, has been devastated.



[Korean Resident in Mandalay: "Many walls have collapsed, and the roads are blocked, making it impossible for ambulances to move properly."]



The Myanmar military government has officially announced that the death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 1,000, with over 2,300 injured.



[Min Aung Hlaing/Myanmar Military Chief: "Rescue operations are ongoing in the areas where buildings have collapsed, but the death toll will increase."]



However, strong aftershocks on top of the already-destroyed social infrastructure from the civil war leaves Myanmar lost for where to start full-scale rescue operations.



The U.S. Geological Survey has analyzed that the probability of the death toll exceeding 10,000 is 71%, considering the magnitude of the earthquake, surrounding environments, and seismic design of buildings.



[Korean Resident in Mandalay: "Due to a lack of equipment, technology, and personnel, it seems insufficient even to care for the injured."]



China and Russia, which are close to the military regime, have dispatched medical personnel, and the U.S. has also promised support, with more international assistance to follow.



However, concerns are being raised that aid may be neglected in areas where the military regime is influenced by insurgents, as roads and communications have been destroyed.



[Anchor]



At first glance, this may look like the earthquake site in Myanmar, but this is its neighboring country Bangkok, Thailand.



It is reported that the shock of the earthquake was felt even 1,000 km away from the epicenter.



Let's connect with reporter Jung Yoon-seop in Bangkok.



Reporter Jung! What is the extent of the damage there?



[Reporter]



Yes, behind me is the site of a building that was under construction and has now collapsed.



Although it has gotten dark, rescue operations are continuing with lights on.



So far, 8 people have been found dead, but the fate of at least 70 people who are believed to still be trapped in the rubble is unknown.



The piles of debris from the collapse of a 33-story building are stacked like a mountain, slowing down rescue efforts.



In addition to this site, there have been collapse incidents at several construction sites in Bangkok, with a total of over 100 people missing.



[Anchor]



Many of our compatriots live in Bangkok; are they all safe?



[Reporter]



Yes, there are about 2,000 compatriots in Myanmar and about 20,000 in Thailand, along with many tourists.



Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there are no casualties among our compatriots and tourists.



However, in Bangkok, there have been many cases of cracks in buildings and damage to furniture.



So due to the anxiety some people spent the night in low-rise hotels or even out in parks.



In Myanmar, according to a compatriot in Mandalay who spoke with KBS reporters, most have evacuated to the outskirts of the city due to concerns about further collapses and aftershocks.



This has been Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



