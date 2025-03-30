Grim recovery for accidental bombing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The victims of the airstrike incident involving a fighter jet in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, which occurred on the 6th, have had their daily lives devastated just as much as those affected by the forest fires.



Many places have been left in ruins, to the extent that rather than restoring the damage, they need to be completely rebuilt.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye visited the site personally.



[Report]



The airstrike incident in Pocheon was truly a bolt from the blue.



38 civilians were injured, and 190 buildings were damaged.



More than 20 days after the incident, residents still have not been able to return to their daily lives.



Doors of the houses twisted by the shock of the explosion are difficult to open.



[Yoo Geum-yeol/Resident of Nogok-ri, Idong-myeon: "It doesn't open easily, so I have to struggle to get it open."]



The ceiling has collapsed, and they've hastily covered it with plastic.



[Yoo Geum-yeol/Resident of Nogok-ri, Idong-myeon: "It was sagging like this, but after putting the plastic on, it's like this now."]



This is another house that has not completed its repairs.



Cleaning up broken glass has become a part of daily life.



[Resident of Idong-myeon: "Look at the glass in the rice. All of this has been disposed of. It was dangerous for the kids, so we spread the soil we were going to use in the field in the yard."]



Some roads where shells had fallen have been repaired, but debris and fragments in the surrounding areas are still waiting for restoration.



Residents whose homes have been completely destroyed are uncertain about when they can return to their homes.



[Nam Myeong-ye/Resident of Nogok-ri, Idong-myeon: "We haven't heard anything about what will happen in the future, and we are frustrated. We can't even sleep right now..."]



Victims who are unable to work due to injuries are worried about their immediate livelihoods.



[Mr. A/Victim of the airstrike incident: "I can only receive about 70% of my salary from workers' safety compensation this month. If the accident hadn't happened, I would have been able to receive my full salary, but I wonder if the remaining 30% will be compensated by the Ministry of National Defense..."]



It is expected that it will take a considerable amount of time for complete restoration, and the inconveniences for residents in the affected areas are likely to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



