Blind spots of disaster relief

[Anchor]

Although they were clearly victims of the accidental bombing on the same day, at the same location, there are people who have been excluded from any victim support.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has investigated why this discrimination has occurred.

[Report]

At the moment of the accidental bombing, Mr. A was in a truck.

He received a hospital diagnosis stating that he had severely damaged his eardrums and would need treatment for more than three months.

[Mr. A/Truck driver at the time of the accidental strike: "I saw a flash in front of me first. As I lowered my head, something exploded. It would be fortunate if it heals naturally, but if it doesn't, the doctor said to consider artificial surgery..."]

The city of Pocheon has stated that it will actively pursue victim support and compensation.

[Baek Young-hyun/Mayor of Pocheon/Mar. 6: "If (government) support and compensation are delayed, our Pocheon city will take the initiative."]

However, Mr. A did not receive the 'disaster relief fund' provided by Pocheon city.

This is because only the area of Ildong-myeon, where the accident occurred, was declared a disaster zone.

Even though he was in the affected area at the time of the accident, he was excluded from the support program due to his address of residence.

[Mr. A/Truck driver at the time of the accidental strike: "In my case, I am not a resident of Nogok-ri. This person (a colleague) is from Ildong-myeon. He may or may not receive the support."]

There are also cases where it is difficult to openly discuss victim support.

An undocumented migrant worker who was working on a farm suffered a severe ankle injury during the explosion and was also excluded from the disaster relief fund.

[Kim Dal-seong/Pastor/Pocheon Migrant Worker Center: "They experienced a tremendous disaster where a bomb fell and they nearly lost their life. How great would their scar be if there is discrimination in providing disaster relief funds?"]

Pocheon city stated, "To provide quick support, we prioritized the payment of funds based on addresses," and mentioned that they are reviewing additional support measures.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

