Mass rallies urging court ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The date for the presidential impeachment ruling has not been announced this week either.



It has effectively moved into April, and reporter Bae Ji-hyun reports on the atmosphere of the pro and anti-impeachment rallies held today (Mar. 29).



[Report]



Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol filled the roads.



Despite the cold snap, they gathered holding the Korean and American flags.



The organizers of the rally demanded that the Constitutional Court judges dismiss the impeachment.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church: "If the eight judges of the Constitutional Court make a wrong ruling this time and do not dismiss the impeachment, we will definitely put you in prison with authority above the Constitution..."]



At a similar time, an anti-impeachment rally was held in Yeouido.



["Constitutional Court judges, stay strong!"]



Here, some participants shouted slogans, claiming that some of the Constitutional Court judges will decide to dismiss the impeachment.



Voices calling for President Yoon's impeachment also echoed throughout the city.



Participants in the rally front of Gyeongbokgung Palace, urging for impeachment, held hand signs and colorful cheering sticks.



The organizers strongly condemned the delay in the Constitutional Court's ruling.



[Kim Jae-ha/Co-chair of Emergency Action: "There is a limit to public sentiment. We sternly warn that if our warnings accumulate, the Constitutional Court will be ousted from public sentiment."]



Prior to this, at a pre-rally held near the Constitutional Court, demands for the appointment of Constitutional Court judge nominee Ma Eun-hyuk were also voiced.



["Dismiss him immediately! (Dismiss him! Dismiss him!)"]



As both pro and anti-impeachment groups called for a prompt decision from the Constitutional Court, the date for the impeachment ruling has still not been announced.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!