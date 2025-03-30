Both parties call for prompt ruling

동영상 고정 취소

As the ruling on the presidential impeachment trial is delayed, the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties is intensifying.



In particular, the tension surrounding the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge is heating up.



If Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed, not only acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo but also the succeeding cabinet members will face impeachment.



In response to the pressure from first-term lawmakers of the Democratic Party, the People Power Party countered with a complaint of incitement to rebellion.



They claimed that the impeachment warning of cabinet members is tantamount to a parliamentary coup and an attempt at insurrection, alleging that Representative Lee Jae-myung and jouranlist Kim Ou-joon are behind it.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To overthrow (a national institution) through coercion or to make the exercise of its powers impossible is a violation of the Constitution. If this is executed, it constitutes a crime of insurrection."]



They also warned of stronger measures if it leads to a chain impeachment.



[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Legal Advisory Committee Chair: "If the government functions are paralyzed, I believe it would also be subject to a dissolution judgment as an unconstitutional party that threatens democratic order."]



The Democratic Party dismissed this as absurd nonsense.



They said, "The party involved in insurrection accusing the Democratic Party is the height of hypocrisy," urging to report lawmakers who participated in pro-Yoon and far-right rallies.



The Rebuilding Korea Party has made public the impeachment motion against acting President Han.



[Kim Seon-min/Rebuilding Korea Party Acting Representative: "The severity of unconstitutional and illegal acts has increased to an extent that cannot be compared to last December. It is subject to aggravated punishment."]



The opposition is repeatedly urging the Constitutional Court to swiftly rule on President Yoon's impeachment.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(The Constitutional Court) needs to swiftly rule for dismissal. Let the people directly command the eight judges."]



Both parties are calling for a prompt ruling from the Constitutional Court.



However, the date for the ruling has still not been set, and the battle of public opinions between the parties is escalating.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



