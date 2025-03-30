Ex-President Moon summoned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has notified former President Moon Jae-in of a summons.



They stated that they will investigate him as a suspect in connection with the alleged preferential hiring of his former son-in-law.



Whether former President Moon will respond to the summons is detailed by reporter Son Seo-young.



[Report]



The prosecution has notified former President Moon Jae-in of a summons investigation as a suspect in a bribery case.



In 2018, Moon's former son-in-law, Mr. Seo, was hired as an executive at Thai Eastar Jet, founded by former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-jik. The prosecution believes that Lee's prior appointment as the chairman of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency was in exchange for this.



Accordingly, the prosecution has been investigating the salary and other payments of over 220 million won that Thai Eastar Jet paid to Seo as a bribe to former President Moon.



The Democratic Party reacted strongly, calling it a typical case of excessively targeted investigation and the last desperate act of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which is nearing its end.



They criticized the prosecution for taking advantage of the chaos caused by the insurrection to issue the summons.



[Kim Young-jin/Chairman of the Democratic Party's Committee on Political Suppression of the Previous Administration: "The end of this shameless political oppression will be the punishment of those who wielded the sword. The political oppression investigation must be halted immediately."]



The People Power Party pointed out that the 'preferential hiring' would not have occurred if he were not the president's son-in-law, urging that a former president should not be above the law.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "(The prosecution's investigation) is being conducted according to law and principles. If the summons is true, the prosecution should investigate according to law and principles."]



Former President Moon's side stated that the allegations of preferential hiring of his former son-in-law are baseless and that he has had no involvement in the matter.



The prosecution has announced that they are in discussions with former President Moon's legal team regarding the investigation methods and schedule.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



