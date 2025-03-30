New phase of med students' action

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The collective leave of absence by medical students is entering a new phase.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook reports.



[Report]



Seoul National University and Yonsei University were the first to withdraw from the alliance of medical students on leave.



Following, students from Korea University, Ulsan University, Catholic University, and Sungkyunkwan University have also decided to return to classes.



Other medical schools are persuading students to return by extending registration deadlines or easing expulsion criteria.



[Kang Hee-kyung/Professor, Seoul National University College of Medicine: "I truly welcome this. I want to embrace them warmly. I hope we can all work together to help them grow into good doctors."]



Even if medical students return, the embers of conflict remain.



There will be friction between the government and universities, as the government has stated that if students continue their battle by taking time off after registering or refusing to attend classes, that it would not be recognized as a return.



The Korean Medical Association, which should play a mediating role, is stepping back, stating that it respects the choices of medical students.



[Kim Seong-geun/Spokesperson, Korean Medical Association: "We understand that the current positions of schools vary. The environments of the schools are also different and varied. We cannot make uniform demands."]



Another aspect of the conflict in the medical community is the over 10,000 resigned residents who have no timeline for return.



Park Dan, the chair of the Resident Association, criticized the return of medical students on his social media, saying, "What can you do without being prepared to give up an arm?" He also shared a post from a Pusan National University medical school graduate encouraging the struggle, stating, "Medical students are definitely not alone."



The Ministry of Education plans to confirm the admissions quota for next year to what it was before this year at 3,058 if it determines that the return status of the 40 medical schools nationwide is at a level that allows for normal education.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!