News 9

“The Match” brings legendary Go story

입력 2025.03.30 (02:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It was a match for the ages.

Go masters Cho Hoon-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.

Even those who did not play Go in the 1990s remember the legendary match between the two.

The intertwined fates of teacher and student, who were also unavoidable rivals, unfold on the screen.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

On February 2, 1990, the legendary Cho Hoon-hyun faced off against the 15-year-old Go prodigy Lee Chang-ho, marking a historic challenge.

The fact that they were teacher and student made the match even more captivating.

The winner was Lee Chang-ho.

[Lee Chang-ho/Then 4 dan/1990: "I will not be proud and will work hard to study and strive to reach the top."]

["It's a teacher-student match, and this is happening too soon."]

The one-on-one battle between teacher and student has been brought to the screen.

["No matter who the opponent is, winning is a professional's duty. (By half a point, Lee Chang-ho wins!)"]

In a match where everyone expected a decisive victory for the teacher, the legend of Go bowed to his student.

["There's no other way. This is the match...."]

Cho Hoon-hyun, a natural-born competitor, challenges the top once again.

From the affectionate care he has for his student to the small tremors before the match and expressions of a master that exploits any gaps.

The essence of competitor Cho Hoon-hyun is vividly portrayed on his face.

[Lee Byung-hun/playing Cho Hoon-hyun: "The subtle changes in emotions that arise as the two play Go for a long time are expressed very delicately, those processes of change...."]

The intense matches that unfold in silence, devoid of cheers or tears, are delivered with tension and cheerfulness.

The god of battle Cho Hoon-hyun and the god of calculation Lee Chang-ho.

In the historic teacher-student rivalry created by these two legends of Korean Go, one can taste the true meaning of 'competition.'

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “The Match” brings legendary Go story
    • 입력 2025-03-30 02:15:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

It was a match for the ages.

Go masters Cho Hoon-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.

Even those who did not play Go in the 1990s remember the legendary match between the two.

The intertwined fates of teacher and student, who were also unavoidable rivals, unfold on the screen.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

On February 2, 1990, the legendary Cho Hoon-hyun faced off against the 15-year-old Go prodigy Lee Chang-ho, marking a historic challenge.

The fact that they were teacher and student made the match even more captivating.

The winner was Lee Chang-ho.

[Lee Chang-ho/Then 4 dan/1990: "I will not be proud and will work hard to study and strive to reach the top."]

["It's a teacher-student match, and this is happening too soon."]

The one-on-one battle between teacher and student has been brought to the screen.

["No matter who the opponent is, winning is a professional's duty. (By half a point, Lee Chang-ho wins!)"]

In a match where everyone expected a decisive victory for the teacher, the legend of Go bowed to his student.

["There's no other way. This is the match...."]

Cho Hoon-hyun, a natural-born competitor, challenges the top once again.

From the affectionate care he has for his student to the small tremors before the match and expressions of a master that exploits any gaps.

The essence of competitor Cho Hoon-hyun is vividly portrayed on his face.

[Lee Byung-hun/playing Cho Hoon-hyun: "The subtle changes in emotions that arise as the two play Go for a long time are expressed very delicately, those processes of change...."]

The intense matches that unfold in silence, devoid of cheers or tears, are delivered with tension and cheerfulness.

The god of battle Cho Hoon-hyun and the god of calculation Lee Chang-ho.

In the historic teacher-student rivalry created by these two legends of Korean Go, one can taste the true meaning of 'competition.'

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경남 산청 산불 진화율 99%…1m 낙엽층에 진화 <br>지연

경남 산청 산불 진화율 99%…1m 낙엽층에 진화 지연
‘불씨 되살아 날라’…<br>이제는 잔불과의 전쟁

‘불씨 되살아 날라’…이제는 잔불과의 전쟁
미얀마 강진 사망자 1천 명 넘어<br>…‘건물 붕괴’ 지금 방콕은?

미얀마 강진 사망자 1천 명 넘어…‘건물 붕괴’ 지금 방콕은?
“헌재 빨리 판단 내려야”…<br>주말 탄핵 찬반 집회

“헌재 빨리 판단 내려야”…주말 탄핵 찬반 집회
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.