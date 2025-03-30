“The Match” brings legendary Go story

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was a match for the ages.



Go masters Cho Hoon-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.



Even those who did not play Go in the 1990s remember the legendary match between the two.



The intertwined fates of teacher and student, who were also unavoidable rivals, unfold on the screen.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



On February 2, 1990, the legendary Cho Hoon-hyun faced off against the 15-year-old Go prodigy Lee Chang-ho, marking a historic challenge.



The fact that they were teacher and student made the match even more captivating.



The winner was Lee Chang-ho.



[Lee Chang-ho/Then 4 dan/1990: "I will not be proud and will work hard to study and strive to reach the top."]



["It's a teacher-student match, and this is happening too soon."]



The one-on-one battle between teacher and student has been brought to the screen.



["No matter who the opponent is, winning is a professional's duty. (By half a point, Lee Chang-ho wins!)"]



In a match where everyone expected a decisive victory for the teacher, the legend of Go bowed to his student.



["There's no other way. This is the match...."]



Cho Hoon-hyun, a natural-born competitor, challenges the top once again.



From the affectionate care he has for his student to the small tremors before the match and expressions of a master that exploits any gaps.



The essence of competitor Cho Hoon-hyun is vividly portrayed on his face.



[Lee Byung-hun/playing Cho Hoon-hyun: "The subtle changes in emotions that arise as the two play Go for a long time are expressed very delicately, those processes of change...."]



The intense matches that unfold in silence, devoid of cheers or tears, are delivered with tension and cheerfulness.



The god of battle Cho Hoon-hyun and the god of calculation Lee Chang-ho.



In the historic teacher-student rivalry created by these two legends of Korean Go, one can taste the true meaning of 'competition.'



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



