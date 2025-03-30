News 9

Lotte's first home run of the season

[Anchor]

With a low-scoring start of the season, Lotte recorded their first team home run of the season in their seventh game.

With Na Seung-yeop's home run, Lotte broke their three-game losing streak.

This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.

[Report]

Since Opening Day, while Samsung hit 12 home runs in six games, Lotte was the only team without a single home run.

Today was the day for the Lotte team, having struggled with a batting average barely over .100 and a slugging percentage just over .200.

The hero of Lotte's first home run of the season was Na Seung-yeop.

He thrilled the home fans with a lead-off home run that just cleared the outfield wall, which has been lowered for this season.

[Commentary: "There are no more barriers at Sajik Stadium! A solo home run to take the lead!"]

Once the home run broke the ice, the team's offensive focus increased significantly.

Lotte extended their lead with a timely double from Jeon Jun-woo, who played as the leadoff hitter for the first time in three years and five months.

With a revitalized offense and a strong performance from starting pitcher Park Se-woong, Lotte managed to end their losing streak and secured their second win of the season.

[Park Se-woong/Lotte: "Even though the team is going through a tough time, I think we were able to play well thanks to the fans who came to the ballpark in this cold weather."]

Moon Bo-kyung felt shoulder pain while sliding into home, but was not deterred by his discomfort and put on a home run show.

With his fourth home run of the season that soared over the right field wall, and Austin's three-run home run, LG achieved a big victory over NC, marking a franchise record of seven consecutive wins to start the season.

Meanwhile, at the NC Park in Changwon, where the NC and LG game was held today, a structure installed on the outer wall fell onto the spectators, injuring one person seriously and sending three to the hospital.

The NC team has decided to cancel tomorrow's (Mar. 30) game against LG to conduct a safety inspection of the facilities.

This is KBS News Heo Sol-ji.

