“Ethically wrong” goal ceremony
입력 2025.03.30 (02:16)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In professional football K League 1, FC Seoul achieved a dramatic comeback victory against Daegu.
Jeong Seong-won's celebration has become the center of controversy.
In the dying moments of the second half, when Seoul was trailing by one point, Jeong scored with a volley, finding the back of Daegu's net.
However, immediately after scoring, he ran towards the Daegu supporters instead of celebrating with his own fans.
Jeong, who had past conflicts with the Daegu fans, seemed to provoke them as if to invite more jeers.
His gesture reminded many of Adebayor during his Premier League days, prompting teammate Jin-soo Kim to rush over and try to stop him.
But the tension between the players escalated, leading to a physical confrontation on the field.
Before the heated atmosphere could settle, Jeong assisted Moon Seon-min in scoring the winning goal during stoppage time, handing his former team a defeat.
After the match, Daegu's coach Park Chang-hyun expressed his dissatisfaction with the celebration, stating it was ethically wrong.
Jeong Seong-won's celebration has become the center of controversy.
In the dying moments of the second half, when Seoul was trailing by one point, Jeong scored with a volley, finding the back of Daegu's net.
However, immediately after scoring, he ran towards the Daegu supporters instead of celebrating with his own fans.
Jeong, who had past conflicts with the Daegu fans, seemed to provoke them as if to invite more jeers.
His gesture reminded many of Adebayor during his Premier League days, prompting teammate Jin-soo Kim to rush over and try to stop him.
But the tension between the players escalated, leading to a physical confrontation on the field.
Before the heated atmosphere could settle, Jeong assisted Moon Seon-min in scoring the winning goal during stoppage time, handing his former team a defeat.
After the match, Daegu's coach Park Chang-hyun expressed his dissatisfaction with the celebration, stating it was ethically wrong.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- “Ethically wrong” goal ceremony
-
- 입력 2025-03-30 02:16:15
In professional football K League 1, FC Seoul achieved a dramatic comeback victory against Daegu.
Jeong Seong-won's celebration has become the center of controversy.
In the dying moments of the second half, when Seoul was trailing by one point, Jeong scored with a volley, finding the back of Daegu's net.
However, immediately after scoring, he ran towards the Daegu supporters instead of celebrating with his own fans.
Jeong, who had past conflicts with the Daegu fans, seemed to provoke them as if to invite more jeers.
His gesture reminded many of Adebayor during his Premier League days, prompting teammate Jin-soo Kim to rush over and try to stop him.
But the tension between the players escalated, leading to a physical confrontation on the field.
Before the heated atmosphere could settle, Jeong assisted Moon Seon-min in scoring the winning goal during stoppage time, handing his former team a defeat.
After the match, Daegu's coach Park Chang-hyun expressed his dissatisfaction with the celebration, stating it was ethically wrong.
Jeong Seong-won's celebration has become the center of controversy.
In the dying moments of the second half, when Seoul was trailing by one point, Jeong scored with a volley, finding the back of Daegu's net.
However, immediately after scoring, he ran towards the Daegu supporters instead of celebrating with his own fans.
Jeong, who had past conflicts with the Daegu fans, seemed to provoke them as if to invite more jeers.
His gesture reminded many of Adebayor during his Premier League days, prompting teammate Jin-soo Kim to rush over and try to stop him.
But the tension between the players escalated, leading to a physical confrontation on the field.
Before the heated atmosphere could settle, Jeong assisted Moon Seon-min in scoring the winning goal during stoppage time, handing his former team a defeat.
After the match, Daegu's coach Park Chang-hyun expressed his dissatisfaction with the celebration, stating it was ethically wrong.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.