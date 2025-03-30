“Ethically wrong” goal ceremony

동영상 고정 취소

In professional football K League 1, FC Seoul achieved a dramatic comeback victory against Daegu.



Jeong Seong-won's celebration has become the center of controversy.



In the dying moments of the second half, when Seoul was trailing by one point, Jeong scored with a volley, finding the back of Daegu's net.



However, immediately after scoring, he ran towards the Daegu supporters instead of celebrating with his own fans.



Jeong, who had past conflicts with the Daegu fans, seemed to provoke them as if to invite more jeers.



His gesture reminded many of Adebayor during his Premier League days, prompting teammate Jin-soo Kim to rush over and try to stop him.



But the tension between the players escalated, leading to a physical confrontation on the field.



Before the heated atmosphere could settle, Jeong assisted Moon Seon-min in scoring the winning goal during stoppage time, handing his former team a defeat.



After the match, Daegu's coach Park Chang-hyun expressed his dissatisfaction with the celebration, stating it was ethically wrong.



