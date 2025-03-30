News 9

Yeom takes Red Sparks to finals

[Anchor]

The women's professional volleyball team Jung Kwan Jang has reached the championship finals for the first time in 13 years, overtaking Hyundai Construction.

Setter Yeom Hye-seon, who returned from injury, expressed her determination to lead the team to victory, even if it means jumping on one leg.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Yeom Hye-seon, who had to watch the second match from the sidelines due to a right knee injury, poured everything into the final third match.

With a precise one-handed toss, she set up Jeong Ho-young for a quick attack, and even while falling, she tossed the ball accurately.

As Yeom Hye-seon's experienced game management revitalized the power of their main attacker Mega, fans from Indonesia cheered.

Yeom Hye-seon even surprised everyone with a successful attack that caught the opponent off guard.

[Commentary: "(Yeom Hye-seon's attack attempt! Unbelievable...) Yeom Hye-seon is a better attacker than one would expect. She finds the open spots well."]

With a 3-1 victory, the fighting spirit that brought Jung Kwan Jang to the championship finals after 13 years was met with enthusiastic support from the fans.

["Yeom Hye-seon! Yeom Hye-seon!"]

[Yeom Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "Even if it hurts, if I can jump on one leg and support my teammates to the end, I want to raise that championship trophy."]

Jung Kwan Jang showed focus as Park Hye-min was urgently brought in as a libero due to Noh Ran's injury, contributing her part as well.

[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "(Yeom) Hye-seon's fighting spirit shows that Korean women's volleyball is still alive."]

The championship match against Heungkuk Life, which will feature Jung Kwan Jang's "Mega-power" against Kim Yeon-koung's last dance, is expected to be a thrilling showdown.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

