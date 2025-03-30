Gyeonggi Phys. Ed. HS wins marathon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the Kolon Interval Marathon, the cradle of Korean marathon, Gyeonggi Physical Education High School achieved the remarkable feat of winning both the men's and women's categories for the first time in 22 years.



Gyeonggi Physical Education High School expressed their condolences to those affected by the forest fires.



This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Promising marathon runners dreaming of becoming the second Hwang Young-jo and Lee Bong-ju are running vigorously on the race course.



In the Kolon Interval Marathon, where six runners take turns running the full marathon, the last runner from Gyeonggi Physical Education High School crossed the finish line first.



Gyeonggi Physical Education High School topped the men's and women's categories for the fourth time with a record of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 56 seconds.



[Oh Jun-seok/Captain of Gyeonggi Physical Education High School: "We were able to take victory because the Gyeonggi Physical Education High School membersran to the end without giving up. feel good about the results."]



Gyeonggi Physical Education High School also celebrated the joy of winning both categories after the last runner, Lee Ji-min, succeeded in a comeback in the women's division.



The young athletes, who achieved victory with their relentless running, did not forget to express their condolences to those suffering from the forest fire damage.



[Lee Gi-song/Coach/Gyeonggi Physical Education High School: "Many people are struggling due to the fires, and our athletes hope that those affected can return to their daily lives as soon as possible."]



This is KBS News Lee Seong-hoon.



