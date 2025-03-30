News 9

Fire containment rate remains at 99%

[Anchor]

The fire containment at 99%.

We have received the news that we have been eagerly waiting for, but cannot smile.

There are thousands of disaster victims who have to start everything anew from the ashes.

To start off today's 9 o'clock news special, reporter Choi Jin-seok will first report on the challenging processes leading up to the declaration of complete extinguishment.

[Report]

The fire that broke out in the Gugok Mountain area on the 21st spread for ten days.

The flames spread eastward to Hadong and Jinju at one point, and westward to Jirisan National Park.

Despite the forest authorities' all-out efforts, including the deployment of over 50 helicopters, the fire burned for 213 hours.

After a day of being stuck at 99% extinguishment with no progress, the major flames have finally been brought under control.

[Im Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "The fire was underneath the leaf litter, which caused the extinguished forest fire to reignite repeatedly."]

With steep terrain exceeding 40 degrees and strong winds of 13 m/s, water being poured from helicopters was not enough to reach the embers beneath the leaf litter could not be extinguished and only flowed over the surface.

["Oh, the fire is coming up."]

The fire that reignited from the leaf litter climbed up the tree trunks, and when strong winds blew, embers would repeatedly fly another hundreds of meters.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor at the National Institute of Forest Science: "Small fires easily lead to crown fires, and when these fires are met with the wind, the fire escalates."]

For the main fire to be brought under control, four people died and five were seriously injured due to the fires in Sancheong and Hadong.

The affected area reached over 1,800 hectares, and 84 buildings, including houses, were burned down.

The forest authorities expect it will take more than a week to completely clear the remaining embers and are maintaining equipment and personnel in preparation for any potential reignition.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

