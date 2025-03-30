Sancheong main fire extinguished

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If there is even a small ember left in the last 1%, we must remain vigilant.



Let's connect to the scene in Sancheong to hear the current firefighting situation.



Reporter Park Gi-won! It seems that the complete extinguishment is not going smoothly.



Is Jirisan Mountain still at risk?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the fire command post.



Currently, over 500 firefighters have increased monitoring in preparation for a fire reignition.



The area has been divided into 15 zones, and pump trucks have been deployed throughout to prepare for reignition.



The Korea Forest Service cited the steep terrain and strong gusts in the Jirisan Mountain area as reasons for the prolonged firefighting efforts.



Because of this, the Forest Service focused on connecting pump truck hoses directly to the mountainside for hundreds of meters to extinguish the embers hidden in the leaves.



As of this morning (Mar. 30), the forest authorities have extinguished embers that had reignited in at least six locations.



Even if the main fire has been completely controlled, the possibility of embers reigniting into a large fire cannot be ruled out.



Going forward, the local governments of South Gyeongsang Province and Sancheong-gun will mainly carry out further management of remaining embers.



For this, up to 40 helicopters will be deployed, and support from the Forest Service's special firefighting team will continue.



However, it is expected to take up to ten more days to completely extinguish the embers, so we cannot let our guard down.



This has been KBS News' Park Gi-won from the South Gyeongsang Province wildfire site.



