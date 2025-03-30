News 9

Fire victims ache to accept reality

2025.03.30

[Anchor]

It was a wildfire never imagined.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam visited the site where everything, including homes and workplaces, has crumbled and blackened.

[Report]

In this village, 9 out of 13 households were burned in the wildfire that struck on the 25th.

The debris of collapsed walls covers the road, making it difficult to even enter.

A house that has completely collapsed....

A resident in her 70s cannot hold back tears.

["Oh my..."]

Homemade meju (fermented soybean blocks) and gochujang (red chili paste) have all turned to ash.

A greenhouse twisted by the flames.

The green onions that were growing inside and even the tractor that plowed the fields, everything is burned.

["I don't even know what this tool is. (Is it too burned?) Yes, it's too burned."]

They try to cultivate the remaining fields by hand.

[Son Chun-hwa/Resident of Namseon-myeon, Andong: "Farming is not the problem. My heart, I have to do something; I can't just sit here doing nothing."]

As you enter the charred village, you come across completely burned houses and orchards.

This is an orchard that grows plums.

You can see how the flames have climbed the mountain and burned the trees.

The situation is similar for the farms just across the hill.

Inside the greenhouses that have melted away, the pepper seedlings have all roasted.

They try to pick out the surviving seedlings, but it feels hopeless.

[Kwon Gwi-sook/Resident of Namseon-myeon, Andong: "I'm just worried about whether I should give up farming now, whether I should give up everything and leave."]

This wildfire has burned a total of 558 hectares of crops in North Gyeongsang Province.

With the peak farming season approaching, the residents' griefs are growing deeper.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

