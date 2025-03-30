News 9

Cold snap worsens victims' hardship

입력 2025.03.30 (23:12)

[Anchor]

The disaster victims have nothing more left to lose, but even the weather is not on their side.

Starting today (Mar. 30), a cold wave has hit, bringing temperatures below freezing.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul looked into whether proper heating is available.

[Report]

67-year-old Jeong Gil-ja's home was also not spared from the fire.

In a situation where recovery can't even be imagined, the only place for her to liedown is a container that was used as a storage shed.

Gas and water are still out of service.

Fortunately, electricity has been restored, allowing for the use of an electric mat, but the air is as cold as mid-winter due to the recent drop in temperatures.

[Jeong Gil-ja / Imdong-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province : "It's warm underneath, but the air above is cold, so I have to sleep in outerwear. It's cold if I take them off."]

Many places still don't have gas and water restored, or even electricity.

[Kwon Soon-ki / Imdong-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "(Is the electricity working?) Where is the electricity? This is our house. Oh, it's not working at all."]

The news of the cold is particularly cruel for the residents in the shelters.

Disaster victims were not able to bring proper clothing and now have to rely on the shelter relief tents to escape the cold.

All they can do is lay blankets carefully on the floor and look for thick clothes.

[Choi Bun-ja / Imha-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "When I left, I was just wearing this and was chased out in a t-shirt. So I bought this one today. I don't have any clothes..."]

Most of the disaster victims are elderly, raising concerns about health issues.

A cold wave is forecasted for a while in the areas of Andong, Yeongdeok, and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province .

The sudden cold, added to the prolonged shelter life, is only worsening the hardship for the disaster victims.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

