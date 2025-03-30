Measures for temprorary housing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Above all, there is no home to return to.



The sense of loss from losing homes, each filled with decades of memories.



Who can compensate for this?



Reporter Park Jun-woo looked into housing measures for the victims.



[Report]



Yoon Woon-yong has been a fruit farmer for 17 years.



On the afternoon of the 25th, when the forest fire swept through the village, and he had to evacuate without even being able to check on his home.



All that remains after the flames passed is ashes.



When the forest fire engulfed the village, this house was completely burned down.



The roof, which was higher than a person, has collapsed, and the interior is unrecognizable.



Out of 65 houses in the village, more than 40 have burned down.



[Yoon Woon-yong/Resident of Danchon-myeon, Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province: "It's the busiest time right now. It's spring and everyone has to work. Farming and all. So, if housing and meals could be resolved first..."]



As a result of this forest fire, over 3,300 houses were burned in five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province.



There are over 3,700 evacuees.



North Gyeongsang Province is working to establish temporary housing facilities using training centers and resort facilities.



[Shin Dong-kyu/Resident of Imha-myeon, Andong: "(There was a big house) but now it's all gone. I cried a lot thinking about how my ancestors' house is gone."]



100 temporary mobile houses will be supplied first, starting with Andong, but it is uncertain when they will be able to move in.



During the forest fire in Uljin three years ago, it took about a month for evacuees to move into temporary housing.



[North Gyeongsang Province Official/Voice Altered: "We need to ensure that water and other utilities can be supplied, but it seems that the selection of sites is a bit delayed due to the forest fire damage."]



Meanwhile, 5 local governments, including Andong and Uiseong, have set up joint memorial altars for those who lost their lives in the forest fire.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



