Air quality damage from forest fires

[Anchor]

As intense as the heat was, the acrid smoke was severe.

Reporter Shin Bang-sil details how serious the fine dust and toxic gases can be during a forest fire.

[Report]

Gray smoke rises from the mountain ridges, and the air becomes completely hazy.

The thick smoke threatens the firefighters. The forest fire deteriorated the air quality to the point where it was difficult to breathe in many areas.

[Local resident in the forest fire area / Mar. 26: "I really thought I might die. The smoke and smell were very strong."]

As the forest fire spread, the smoke also dispersed quickly.

In areas like Andong, the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air reached up to 900 micrograms per cubic meter, nearly 60 times higher than usual.

There was also a surge in the emission of toxic gases, causing headaches and respiratory difficulties.

The concentration of carbon monoxide in the forest fire area was analyzed to be 10 times higher than usual, and sulfur dioxide was 5 times higher.

[Professor Jeong Su-jong / Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies: "Invisible toxic gases spread even faster, so considering areas without observational data, it is likely that a much wider area has been affected."]

As the flames consumed homes, it is estimated that carcinogens such as benzene and formaldehyde were also released.

Firefighters and residents in the forest fire area should seek medical attention immediately if they experience extended respiratory symptoms such as coughing.

Additionally, even after the fire is extinguished, harmful substances will continue to spread in the wind for some time, so it is essential to wear masks outdoors.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

