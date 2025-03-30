Gov't proposes supplementary budget

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



To support the victims, the government has decided to push for an additional budget of 10 trillion won.



After more than 100 days of discussions, the government has finally taken the initiative in the face of the worst forest fires.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.



[Report]



The government has proposed an additional budget of 10 trillion won.



Until now, the stance has been to prioritize 'agreement between the ruling and opposition parties', but this time, the government has presented the budget proposal first.



This is due to the unprecedented damage from forest fires and the imminent imposition of reciprocal tariffs from the United States starting next month on the 2nd.



It is a situation of internal and external crises.





[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy and Finance: "Beyond maximizing the use of existing available resources, rapid additional financial input must be made."]



This additional budget focuses on three areas, including recovery from forest fire damage, response to trade issues, and support for people's livelihoods.



The 10 trillion won is smaller compared to the ruling party's call for 15 trillion won and the opposition party's call for 35 trillion won.



It is explained that only 'essential' areas were selected, for the least disagreement between the parties.



Since promptness is important, it was said that no arguments that could delay discussions should be made.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy and Finance: "If there are discussions that are contentious between the ruling and opposition parties, including budget increases that do not align with the purpose of the additional budget, the review in the National Assembly could be indefinitely extended due to political conflicts…."]



The ruling party has expressed its support, while the opposition party has stated that it is too late but will closely examine the budget proposal if it is submitted.



The government has set a goal to pass the supplementary budget in the National Assembly next month.



The speed of this additional budget passing will depend on how quickly the ruling and opposition parties can reach an agreement on the detailed projects included in the budget and the methods for raising funds, such as issuing government bonds.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



