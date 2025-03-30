KBS Special delivers unity of effort

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This wildfire has burned many things, but it hasn't burned the hope of overcoming the challenges from it together.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has covered the warm gestures gathered during the KBS special live broadcast.



[Report]



[“What should we do, what should we do.. How do we handle this..”]



Residents lost their homes in an instant.



Acting President Han Duck-soo appeared on the KBS special live broadcast and expressed his sorrow over the large wildfire and urged everyone to do their best to overcome the damages and return to their daily lives.



He also announced plans to secure additional funds, including the passage of a supplementary budget in April, to provide quick assistance to the disaster victims.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: “We will discuss with both parties and aim to pass this (supplementary) budget in April so that our disaster victims... We will actively utilize the current budget, but we will also secure additional necessary funds immediately...”]



He mentioned that the scale of disasters is increasing due to recent climate change and acknowledged that there may have been shortcomings in the government's response, stating that they would also prepare contingency plans for the worst-case scenarios.



Firefighters who battled the flames and public officials working the sites reported on the situation without any embellishments.



[Jeon Jae-bong/Forest Aviation Headquarters, Korea Forest Service: “Today, the slope is steep and there are many falling rocks, and some firefighters have been hit by the rocks...”]



[Lee Sang-gyeong/Busan Regional Meteorological Administration Forecast Division: “We also need to respond in real-time, so we are sleeping in the car next to the site.”]



KBS will continue to provide information on fundraising through a special live broadcast tomorrow (Mar. 31).



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



