Myanmar scrambles to find survivors

[Anchor]



A fruit truck is stuck in the ground that has split open.



We will now go to Myanmar, another site where daily life has collapsed.



Reporter Jung Yoon-seop has arrived at the earthquake site.



Reporter Jung Yoon-seop! It must not have been easy to get into Myanmar.



What is it like now that you have arrived?



How devastating is the situation?



[Reporter]



Yes, the damage here in Yangon, where I am, is not significant from the earthquake, but according to local reports, the areas affected by the earthquake, such as Mandalay, are in a dire situation.



So many buildings have collapsed, and countless people are trapped under the debris, making it overwhelming to figure out where to start with the rescue efforts.



The best that residents can do is to climb onto the piles of rubble and dig through the debris with their bare hands.



Rescue teams from countries like China have flown to Myanmar, but the scale of the damage is so vast and widespread that there are many areas where rescue teams cannot reach.



Amid this, a magnitude 5.1 aftershock struck the affected area today, halting rescue operations.



However, there was news that a man in his 20s was rescued 40 hours after being buried under a building, which brought a glimmer of hope to the Myanmar people waiting for news of their family and friends.



[Anchor]



Even from the local footage, it seems that there are hardly any buildings left standing.



Is there any preliminary assessment of the damage?



[Reporter]



Even in Yangon, which is the most developed area in Myanmar, the electricity supply is unstable.



In Mandalay, where the damage is concentrated, it appears that most of the already weak infrastructure has been destroyed.



Especially since this is the hottest time of the year in Myanmar, the temperature in Mandalay reached 44 degrees today, making rescue efforts even more difficult.



Many bodies have been temporarily placed in places like gymnasiums, but there is no space or capacity to bury them.



The Myanmar military government has announced that about 1,700 people have died, but there are many areas that the authorities cannot control due to civil war, so the actual death toll is likely to be much higher.



Amid the earthquake disaster, the military government continues airstrikes against insurgents, complicating rescue efforts.



This has been KBS News from Yangon, Myanmar, with Jung Yoon-seop.



