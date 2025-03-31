Myanmar update from Korean resident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you just heard, the area most affected by the earthquake this time is Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.



We will connect directly with a local resident.



Due to business reasons, we will not disclose their identity.



Can you hear me, sir?



[Response]



Yes, I can hear you.



[Anchor]



Where exactly are you right now?



[Response]



I am in a place called Pyin Oo Lwin, about an hour away from downtown Mandalay.



[Anchor]



I hear there have been several aftershocks today.



Did you witness them yourself?



[Response]



I was in a restaurant when I heard a loud noise from the roof shaking and felt the vibrations, so I ran out with the people around me, and there were some women screaming.



There are many people sleeping outside right now.



[Anchor]



How many of our fellow Korean residents are there?



[Response]



There are about 70 Korean residents in Mandalay, but only 20 to 30 are left in downtown Mandalay.



Some residents have taken refuge in a Korean restaurant, while others are staying in their homes.



[Anchor]



In a situation where injuries are continuously occurring, is treatment possible?



[Response]



Since the hospital building itself is at great risk of collapsing, we are transporting the injured to nearby cities.



[Anchor]



Are you using a mobile phone right now?



[Response]



Yes, that’s correct.



[Anchor]



Is communication smooth?



[Response]



There has been no electricity since the earthquake.



I charged my phone using solar power.



The communication is also poor, so it’s a very anxious situation.



The water supply usually draws from underground water, but due to the lack of electricity, it is limited. We have some drinking water, but it seems we will run out soon.



[Anchor]



Is there any problem with getting fuel for your car?



[Response]



Gas stations in the Mandalay area are closed, but some gas stations are open, but it takes several hours to refuel because so many people are coming.



[Anchor]



I hope the damage situation in Myanmar is restored quickly.



Thank you for the update.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!