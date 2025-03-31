Shallow epicenter worsens impact

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The depth of the epicenter where the earthquake began was only about 10 km below the surface.



The start of the shaking from such a shallow depth has resulted in greater impact. Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu analyzes the conditions that exacerbated the damage.



[Report]



This earthquake occurred near Mandalay in central Myanmar, a densely populated area.



The epicenter of the earthquake is the 'Sagaing Fault', a massive active fault zone that stretches over 1,200 km north to south across Myanmar.



A collision between the northern Eurasian Plate and the western Indian Plate had fractured the crust over hundreds of kilometers, and once an earthquake occurs, the damage is explosive.



To date, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher on the Sagaing Fault.



In particular, what exacerbated the damage of this earthquake is the 'depth of the epicenter'.



When an earthquake occurs within 70 km below the ground, the damage is significant, and especially the closer the epicenter is to the surface, the greater the impact.



The depth of this earthquake's epicenter was 10 km.



The seismic waves transmitted directly to the surface had long wavelengths, which means it had low-frequency energy that can travel long distances, reaching as far as Bangkok, Thailand.



And it continuously shook high-rise buildings that are sensitive to low frequencies.



[Hong Tae-kyung/Professor of Earth System Science at Yonsei University: "The large high-rise buildings that respond to low-frequency energy are the ones that increased the earthquake damage, while low-rise buildings hardly responded and thus suffered no damage."]



In addition to these geological factors, the high population density in Southeast Asia and inadequate seismic design are analyzed to have contributed to the damage.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!