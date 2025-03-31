Wrong-way driving causes 3 deaths
[Anchor]
We continue with the news of a wrong-way driving accident that occurred in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.
The wrong-way driving resulted in three fatalities, and the driver claims that their vehicle suddenly accelerated.
Reporter Min Soo-ah has more details.
[Report]
The windshield of the compact car is completely shattered, and the body of the car is barely recognizable.
There is another severely damaged passenger car, which indicates the force of the impact at the time of the accident.
Around 12:40 PM today (Mar. 30), a passenger car driven by a man in his 70s began to drive the wrong way on a six-lane road in the city.
The wrong-way vehicle eventually crashed into a compact car that was waiting at a traffic signal in the opposite direction.
The compact car was pushed into the adjacent lane due to the impact, and the wrong-way vehicle then re-entered its original lane, colliding with a taxi ahead.
[Accident Witness: "There was a huge 'bang' sound. The black car hit the taxi from behind. An elderly man was slumped out of the window."]
Inside the compact car that first collided with the wrong-way vehicle were three men in their 80s, who were transported in a state of cardiac arrest but unfortunately all passed away.
In addition, six others, including the wrong-way driver, the taxi driver, and passengers, were injured.
This is the road where the accident occurred.
The central divider is shattered, and debris from the vehicles, including glass shards, is scattered everywhere.
The driver in his 70s who committed the wrong-way driving is reported to be claiming sudden acceleration.
The police stated that no alcohol was detected in this driver and that they plan to investigate the cause of the accident from various angles, including the possibility of vehicle defects.
This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.
