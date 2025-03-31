DP issues ultimatum against Han
입력 2025.03.31 (01:43)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.
They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.
Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.
[Report]
The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.
They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.
Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]
The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.
They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.
Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'
The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.
[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]
The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.
They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.
Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.
[Report]
The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.
They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.
Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]
The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.
They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.
Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'
The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.
[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]
The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- DP issues ultimatum against Han
-
- 입력 2025-03-31 01:43:51
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.
They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.
Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.
[Report]
The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.
They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.
Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]
The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.
They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.
Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'
The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.
[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]
The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.
They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.
Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.
[Report]
The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.
They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.
Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]
The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.
They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.
Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'
The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.
[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]
The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
-
-
방준원 기자 pcbang@kbs.co.kr방준원 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.