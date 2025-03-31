DP issues ultimatum against Han

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.



They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.



Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.



[Report]



The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.



They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.



Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]



The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.



They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.



Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'



The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.



[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]



The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!