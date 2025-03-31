News 9

DP issues ultimatum against Han

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has issued an ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo.

They stated that if Ma Eun-hyuk is not appointed as a Constitutional Court judge, they will make a significant decision and even set a deadline.

Reporter Bang Jun-won reports on what the Democratic Party is suggesting.

[Report]

The Democratic Party claimed that the refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge by the acting presidents is a conspiracy for President Yoon's return.

They argue that when the terms of two judges end on April 18, the appointment of two new judges is a scheme to dismiss the impeachment trial.

Stating that acting President Han Duck-soo is at the center of this issue, they issued an ultimatum.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Please appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk by April 1. If this is not fulfilled, the Democratic Party will make a significant decision."]

The party leadership hinted at the re-impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, as mentioned earlier by first-term lawmakers.

They have also raised the level of their offensive against the Constitutional Court.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung demanded a swift decision, stating that distrust in the Constitutional Court and public skepticism are growing, while Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned that if the judges do not make a dismissal decision, they will become 'the new traitors of the nation.'

The campaign to urge impeachment continued in front of the Constitutional Court.

[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "To avoid being remembered in disgrace alongside the insurrectionist forces, an immediate decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol..."]

The Democratic Party will continue its all-out effort to urge impeachment tomorrow (31st), including holding discussions in the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee for a bill to extend the terms of Constitutional Court judges and in the Operations Committee to adopt a resolution to urge the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

